NBA 2K24‘s MyNBA mode is the perfect way to simulate running an NBA team. With complete control of rosters, coaching staff, and more, the possibilities to transform a team are endless. Here are the best teams to rebuild in NBA 2K24 MyNBA Mode.

Best Teams to Rebuild in NBA 2K24 MyNBA Mode

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are one of the most ideal teams to rebuild in NBA 2K24. With the recent departure of Bradley Beal, players can rebuild around the two players who replaced him. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are your biggest names, and with the Wizard’s lower-rated defense, this rebuild can take multiple seasons before the Wizards get close to winning an NBA title.

The Wizards also don’t have the greatest draft picks, but that provides a challenge for players to find a new cornerstone for the team if getting Kuzma or Poole out of the team is an option for you. Overall, there’s plenty to work on and improve with this team, making for an interesting rebuild.

Utah Jazz

This Western Conference Team finished off as 12th in the standings, missing the play-in tournament in a middling season. There are decent players on the team, such as Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, that you can build around, and others that could be sent to the trading block, such as John Collins, to help get draft capital. There are some first-round draft picks that could help, but not right away in a team that could easily be in the Play-In or better in the first season of a rebuild in NBA 2K24.

Stacking up draft capital is probably the best move for the Utah Jazz in a rebuild that would keep a couple of key players and build upon the mostly strong foundation the team has already established in the 2023-2024 season.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most interesting teams to rebuild in NBA 2K24, given the franchise’s infamous track record following the Jordan era. The team has failed to capitalize on clearly talented and star-level players such as Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose and even now struggles with a potentially great lineup. Players who choose to rebuild this team already have the great narrative of bringing back a team that hasn’t won a championship since Michael Jordan.

There are also plenty of risks that come with rebuilding this team in NBA 2K24, too. Do you bet on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic despite their elimination in the play-in tournament, or do you blow it all up and trade the “star” players of the team while you can still get something worthwhile from the roster?

Brooklyn Nets

As the Brooklyn Nets currently stand, an NBA title doesn’t seem likely anytime soon. The Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era of the team is over, leaving this team a peculiar one to try a rebuild in NBA 2K24. There’s also the short-lived inclusion of James Harden in that lab-built superteam, and the trade that got Harden to the Nets cost them their future in terms of their draft picks.

This is a challenging rebuild due to the lack of draft capital. However, there is some potential in that department thanks to the Kevin Durant trade, which gave the team unprotected first-round picks. Players will have to work with those while moving around some role players, such as Dennis Schroder or Cam Thomas, to rebuild the Nets into a team that can win a title.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are a team for those looking for a challenge in their rebuild. As it stands, the team has no draft picks, no cap space, and aging star players who will only lose their value in each passing game. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden are in an intense pressure win-now situation before it’s time to blow the team up. It’s the perfect challenge for veterans of the MyNBA mode.

There are high expectations and few resources behind this rebuild, and if players find a way to develop younger talent like Bones Hyland and Brandon Boston Jr. or trade star players for draft picks to win that elusive title in a future season, then you’ll have this writer’s gratitude as a desperate Clippers fan.

And those are the best teams to rebuild in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 is available now.

