10 of the Best VR Racing Games To Check Out This Year

Stepping into the cockpit of your dream vehicle is easily obtainable now, thanks to the power of virtual reality, and these VR Racing games are some of the best around. No matter if you want to chill or race for the finish, be sure to check these games out.

Recommended Videos

Best VR Racing and Driving Games – Listed

Below you’ll find my choices for the best VR racing games around, no matter the console you’re playing on. PC players are going to have plenty of choices here since the market for console VR experiences is still growing.

Image by SCS Software

Okay, before you throw every ounce of my credibility out the window, please hear me out. It may not be a traditional VR “racing” game, but American Truck Simulator has to be one of the most relaxing games I’ve ever played: just hauling big cargo from one part of the United States to the next while building up my own business. It’s somehow even more of a good time in VR, and I would strongly suggest trying it out before you drag me behind this massive metal monster for this choice.

Image via Codemasters

I’ve spent a lot of time with the Dirt franchise, but Dirt Rally 2.0 has to be one of the most exciting VR experiences I’ve ever had. Jumping behind the wheel of classic and modern rally cars while ripping through gorgeously rendered races is heart-pounding and breathtaking. It’s easily one of the most immersive simulators I’ve tried and works incredibly well when you’ve got a wheel attached for the ultimate racing experience.

Image via Slightly Mad Studios

While the licensing rights for Project CARS 2 may have expired, you can still get your hands on a key for this thrilling VR racing game. It’s one of the most immersive you can find in virtual reality, with gorgeously rendered tracks, fantastic physics, and countless cars that will make an afternoon fly by in an instant. It’s a shame that Project CARS 3 turned out how it did, as it would have made its way onto our list in place of this one.

Image via Kunos Simulazioni

Even with its age, Assetto Corsa is one of the most popular VR racing games of all time for a variety of reasons. Its superb physics engine rivals the all-time greats, a great modding community continues to pump out new tracks and scenarios to race in, and its VR offerings are some of the best in the business. Get a couple of buddies together and cruise down a Japanese freeway for the ultimate boys’ night.

Image by CarX Technologies, LLC

No matter if you’re just in love with the drifting subculture or you want to have some fun smoking your friends, CarX Drift Racing Online is one of the best VR racing games around. Sure, it’s a little more arcady than simulator fans would like it to be, but strap on a VR headset and get behind your favorite PC wheel, and you may completely change your tone. It’s a gorgeous romp through an exciting culture, so get ready to show off your skills.

Image via Codemasters

Formula 1 may be the final frontier for racing fans, but it’s one of the most exciting to experience in VR. Getting behind the wheel of these terrifying vehicles in F1 24 is one of the most thrilling things you can experience, cutting corners at break-neck speeds and overtaking opponents has never felt better. I will say, however, if you’re easily motion sick, this may need to be one to put on the wishlist, as it’s extremely fast and can cause some upset stomachs.

Image via The Binary Mill

Remember playing with Hot Wheels when you were a kid? Mini Motor Racing X may be the closest thing to a Hot Wheels simulator on the market, offering arcade-styled racing in virtual reality against a variety of other slick rides. Plus, with flat-mode and split-screen multiplayer options available, you can challenge your friends to determine who the best racer of all time is in standard and mini-game racing modes.

Image via Reiza Studios

Zooming around the track is another simulator, and Automobilista 2 may be one of the finest there is. With plenty of vehicles to choose from, ranging from go-karts to supercars, you’ll never want to leave this game once you’ve strapped on your headset. Not only is the level of cars astounding, but so is the VR support. No matter what kind of VR racing game you’re looking to get into, this is an excellent choice.

Image via Polyphony Digital

There’s a reason why Gran Turismo has been around long enough to have 7 installments, and its latest may be the greatest it’s ever been. With nearly photorealistic visuals that push the PlayStation 5 to its limits, alongside amazing VR support and plenty of additional updates for new vehicles and tracks, this could be the ultimate motorhead’s dream.

Image via Motorsport Games

Looking to sit behind the wheel of these hyper-powered go-karts and see how they handle? KartKraft is the experience for you. Pair this up with your favorite racing wheel, and it feels like you’re directly in the action, as you expertly navigate turns and corners to overtake countless other players in a race to the finish line.

There are so many fantastic VR racing experiences out there, but these are my picks for the best. Get ready to have a great time trying these out, and get ready to win.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy