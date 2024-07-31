Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date Confirmed

After months of waiting, Black Clover fans can finally smile once again as the manga’s chapter 372 release date is fast approaching. Despite the prolonged hiatus, the series is not over just yet and there’s still some more to see.

Black Clover chapter 372 is expected to drop on August 8th in Japan via the Jump GIGA Magazine. Information comes directly from the Shonen Jump News profile on X (formerly Twitter). Chapter 373 will also come out alongside it, similar to how chapters 370 and 371 came out together earlier this year.

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be publishing a total of 2 new chapters in Jump GIGA 2024 SUMMER.



The Elusive Samurai will include and anime poster and clear cards in the magazine. The issue will be out on August 8th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/vHEOiqRjSP — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 27, 2024

Due to author Yuki Tabita’s health issues, the series has moved from its initial weekly release schedule to a quarterly release format for a while, featuring longer chapters instead of other weekly series such as One Piece. The series is also currently walking toward its conclusion, so we shouldn’t be expecting many more chapters during the following months. However, we should still be getting two more chapters later this year.

Where to Read Black Clover

You can follow the series either through the VIZ Media gallery or through Shueisha’s MangaPlus, which will both offer the series’ chapters online or through their apps. These will inform you whenever a new chapter drops, so you won’t be caught by surprise whenever some new pages are up for you to follow.

As for the anime, there have been no announcements for its return as of now. Rumors are that it might be back around 2025, but we should wait for an official confirmation beforehand. For now, we can still follow the previous seasons through Crunchyroll, Netflix and Amazon Prime (depending on your location). While the anime is still far from being caught up with the manga, experiencing some of the best Black Clover scenes again is a perfect way to wait for chapter 372 to finally be released.

Black Clover is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

