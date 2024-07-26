How To Watch Black Clover & Its Movies in Order

Black Clover is one of the most popular Shonen series of the last decade and while it remains on pause there’s no better time than now for new fans to start watching. If that’s you, here’s the best way to binge all of the anime so far.

Black Clover Watch Order

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Watching Black Clover is extremely simple as it is mostly available in release order. Despite their being multiple seasons, OVAs, and a movie, you shouldn’t have too much trouble.

Here’s a look at the best way to enjoy everything Black Clover has to offer.

Black Clover: Jump Festa 2016 OVA

Black Clover (Season 1)

Black Clover (Season 2)

Squishy! Black Clover (OVA)

Black Clover (Season 3)

Black Clover (Season 4)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Movie)

While this is the best order to watch Black Clover it is important to note that Sword of the Wizard King isn’t considered canon to the story, and as such it should be watched at the very end. Once new episodes of Black Clover do arrive they will join the watch order before that film.

Of course, there’s been no confirmation of Black Clover Season 5 yet, but you can be sure the second we have confirmation it will be noted here so you know exactly where to add it. Generally watching Black Clover is quite simple though, so it shouldn’t be any surprise.

The Black Clover manga is reaching its end and support for the series still remains at a high so it would seem likely that the show eventually gets another season. That might come after the manga’s conclusion, so it could still be a while, but again, once we know more we will share it.

You can stream all of Black Clover other than the film on Crunchyroll now, and the movie is available on Netflix.

