Blue Lock Chapter 266 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Neo-Egoist League arc of Blue Lock is still going on, and it looks like we might finally be about to get our next goal in the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 266 is set to release.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 266 Release?

New Blue Lock chapters get published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine each week, which means that chapter 266 should drop on June 17, at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time. As always, do note that this is a rough estimation for the English translations from fans, and that the official Japanese chapter and leaks will start floating around a day or two earlier.

I’ve included a few timezones down below to give you an idea of when you can expect to start seeing the chapter go live:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast June 17, 7 a.m. Eastern Time USA West – Coast June 17, 4 a.m. Eastern Time Europe June 17, 5 p.m. CET Australia June 18, 1 a.m. AST Japan June 18, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

It’s also worth noting that the Japanese chapters of Blue Lock do get released on a weekly schedule, and the only way to read them is by purchasing Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which is only available in Japan.

In chapter 265, we saw Ness pass the ball to Kaiser, but they were still unable to turn it into a goal. Kaiser ends up passing to Kiyora, and as both Kaiser and Isagi attempt to get into position to force him to pass it to them, Kiyora ultimately chooses the former. The ball stops right in front of Kaiser, allowing him to pull off his Magnus shot. Whether the goal actually happens remains to be seen.

