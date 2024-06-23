Blue Lock Chapter 267 Release Date & Time Confirmed

After a one-week hiatus, it looks like the Blue Lock manga series should be back to its regular weekly release schedule again. If you’re wondering when Blue Lock chapter 267 is set to release, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 267 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 267 should drop on June 29, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The chapters will release in Japanese in the Weekly Shonen Magazine, which should be released on June 30, at midnight JST.

We’ve included a few timezones below to give you a better idea of when the new chapter is set to come out:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast June 29, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast June 29, 8 a.m. ET Europe June 29, 5 p.m. CET Australia June 30, 1 a.m. AUST Japan June 30, 12 a.m. JST

Keep in mind that this is for the Japanese release, and you may have to try to avoid spoilers on the internet before the official English translations are out.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

It’s also worth noting that the Japanese chapters of Blue Lock do get released on a weekly schedule, and the only way to read them is by purchasing Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which is only available in Japan.

In chapter 266, we finally saw Bastard Munchen score their second goal against PxG, and Kaiser was able to pull off his curved Kaiser Impact Magnus shot. However, the game is still far from over, as PxG needs to mount a comeback. We’re expecting to see Rin show off here, alongside Charles, and we’ll see if Isagi can pull off the third goal for Bastard Munchen.

