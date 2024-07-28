Blue Lock Chapter 271 Recap & Spoilers

While the Bastard Munchen match against PxG is still raging on in Blue Lock, every now and then we need to take a little break to make time for a flashback sequence. Here’s a full recap of Blue Lock chapter 271.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 271?

Chapter 270 ended off with a small flashback sequence centering around Rin’s childhood with Sae, and Blue Lock chapter 271 dives deeper into that. We get a better sense of what their dynamic was like before they even started playing soccer together, and also see what Rin’s ego type really is.

Rin Always Breaks Things

When he was younger, Rin would always break his toys by playing with them a little too hard, and his parents would scold him for it. The chapter begins with Rin breaking yet another toy and his parents confronting him. However, just as Rin is about to apologize, Sae steps up and takes the blame for it, protecting Rin.

After that, we see Rin watching a popular kids’ show on TV where the hero Evolmen takes the power of the people to get stronger and defeat a deadly monster. We cut to Rin’s school life where we see his classmates talking about it, but Rin appears indifferent about the show at best.

In the middle of a jenga game with his classmates, Rin jumps onto the jenga pile, causing it to topple. We also see scenes of him in the playground, jumping from high places to try to land on a flock of pigeons. He envisions a cheetah pouncing on a deer, and we can surmise that he’s trying to emulate the role of a predator capturing his prey.

His parents worry about Rin as he’s been causing trouble at school, and also note that Sae seems to have been acting weirdly because of Rin.

Rin’s Ego

Rin and Sae have a chat where Rin asks his brother if he’s weird. Sae says that people often call him weird too, and Rin concludes that if he’s just like Sae, then he doesn’t mind it at all. Rin watches the final episode of Evolmen again and Sae comments that the show is childish.

However, Rin says he’s a fan of the final boss monster. The creature is trying to defeat the hero — someone who’s better and stronger than it is — and it’s fighting for its life. It’s willing to self-destruct if it means victory, and Rin admires that. He says that even if he gets beaten up, one day Rin wants to fight someone cool and powerful, defeat them, and die like that. Rin concludes that his true nature is destruction at the cost of life.

We come back to the match and Rin has control of the ball, but Kaiser shows up to stop him.

And that’s everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 271.

