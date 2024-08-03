Blue Lock Chapter 272 Recap & Spoilers

The battle between Bastard Munchen and PxG is still raging on in Blue Lock, and there’s no sign of an ending. Here’s a full recap of Blue Lock chapter 272.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 272?

This week in Blue Lock, it’s all match progression. The previous chapter gave us some more Rin backstory with Sae, with a deeper understanding of what his ego type is. In chapter 272, we see Rin try to use his understanding of his own ego to try to crush Isagi and Kaiser.

Rin vs Kaiser

Blue Lock chapter 272 starts with Loki monologuing about Rin’s ability. He states that when humans concentrate, they unconsciously open their mouths or stick out their tongues, and athletes do this to relieve stress and tension. However, he also remarks that Rin is sticking his tongue out too much, and that he’s quite wild.

On the other side of the bench, Noa also recognizes what’s happening on the field as this is his first proper look at Blue Lock’s number one.

Rin matches up with Kaiser, but it isn’t long before Isagi steps in as well. Rin monologues and thinks to himself that the desire to bring out the best in an enemy and destroy them stems from his own deep-rooted desire to risk his own life and identity to destroy someone with incredible talent and ability. He realizes that he was able to achieve this flow state during the U-20 match because Sae fulfilled those conditions.

In this match, Isagi and Kaiser are helping to meet those conditions as well.

An Infinite Loop

Kaiser holds back from charging towards Rin, and Ness joins the fray to assist him. Karasu and Charles also get in on the action, and Shidou calls for a pass from Charles.

While watching this unfold, Kaiser also recognizes that Rin is easily the most outstanding player in Blue Lock, and that Isagi has been constantly evolving and adapting to match him. He realizes that these two players are the center of Blue Lock, and Kaiser makes it his mission to steal the spotlight from both of them.

Kaiser blocks off Charles’ pass to Shidou, and in that moment, Isagi also recognizes that all three main players are now countering one another perfectly. Isagi marks Rin, which lets Kaiser move more freely. But when Kaiser starts attacking alone, Isagi draws attention to him and crushes his movements. But in response, Rin is able to mark Isagi again and foil his plans. All three players are crushing each other simultaneously, and Isagi recognizes that the key to the next goal is a fourth piece or player who’s able to crack the cycle.

The chapter ends with Isagi, Kaiser, and Rin all fighting hard to score the next goal.

And that does it for our Blue Lock chapter 272 recap.

