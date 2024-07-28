Blue Lock Chapter 272 Release Date & Time Confirmed

This may very well be the longest match in the history of Blue Lock so far. But yes, the NEL match between Bastard Munchen and PxG is still going on, and there’s plenty more to go. Here’s the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 272.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 272 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 272 will release on Aug. 3, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The series releases on a weekly schedule, so assuming that there are no breaks this time around, the next chapter should drop as planned.

As always, it’s worth noting that this is an estimation. The chapter will release in Japanese first via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a general idea of when Blue Lock chapter 272 will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast August 3, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast August 3, 8 a.m. PT Europe August 3, 5 p.m. CET Australia August 4, 1 a.m. AUST Japan August 4, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 271, we got another flashback sequence that dove deeper into Rin and Sae’s childhood. We see that Rin was already different from his classmates at a very young age, and also developed a hunger to fight and defeat a “hero” type figure that was stronger than him. He wanted to win against such a figure, even if it means that destruction of his own personality and identity, which informs a lot of how his berserker mode works in the context of Blue Lock.

And that does it for when Blue Lock chapter 272 is set to be released.

