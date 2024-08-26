Blue Lock Chapter 273 Recap & Spoilers

Rin has served as Isagi’s primary antagonist for most of Blue Lock, and he’s finally getting his time to shine in the Bastard Munchen and PxG match. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 273.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 273?

It’s all match progression this week. After we got more of Rin’s backstory in chapter 272 and Isagi’s realization that he was trapped in a cycle with Rin and Kaiser, the match continues on in 273 as Rin goes on a rampage. Now that we have a better understanding of his past and how that informs his ego type, he’s starting to play even more haphazardly in this match as well.

Rin Continues Going Berserk

For the first half of the chapter, we see Rin and Nanase expertly weave in and out as they get past Bastard Munchen’s defenses. He’s able to move fasted than all of the BM defenders and read their moves precisely. Rin remarks that they’re too slow, and challenges them to meet him at his own breaking point.

At some point, even Kaiser is taken aback by Rin’s sudden awakening. Kaiser is unable to read his moves or even respond appropriately, and the same goes for Isagi. However, just as Rin approaches the goal line, he stops in his tracks, surprising everyone. Had Rin decided to shoot, he would’ve scored the goal. Both Julien and Noah comment that if this was an official match, Rin would’ve been taken off the field by now. Noah also says that Rin is the worst type of eogist.

Putting Your Lives on the Line

After holding back from shooting, we see that Rin is having a vision of Sae again. He realizes that even if he had scored, it would’ve been too lukewarm for Sae, and that goal wouldn’t have helped him evolve. Rin looks to Charles and tells him to gather everyone who can “die with him.”

This comment shocks everyone on the field, and Rin asks if they’ve ever played a match with their lives on the line. He’s willing to completely destroy himself in order to achieve greater heights, and in doing so, he’s also challenging his opponents to put up a better fight. The match resets, and Rin seems ready to go on the warpath again.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 273.

