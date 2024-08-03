Blue Lock Chapter 273 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Neo-Egoist League arc might very well end up being the longest arc we ever see in the Blue Lock series, and hey, I’m not complaining. It’s been decent so far. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 273 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 273 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 273 will drop on Aug. 17, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While Blue Lock does usually follow a weekly release schedule, there is a two-week break between chapters 272 and 273. This isn’t uncommon for manga serializations, as artists and writers often need to take breaks to avoid burnout or compromising the quality of the work. As always, keep in mind that this release timing is a rough estimation, as the chapter releases via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and the release timing for the physical magazine can vary from week to week.

That said, I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Aug. 17, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 17, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 17, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug. 18, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 18, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 272, we got lots of match progression with Bastard Munchen and PxG. With Rin gaining a deeper understanding of his ego type, he becomes much more aggressive and threatening, and also creates an infinite loop between himself, Isagi, and Kaiser, where they’re all perfectly balancing each other out. The chapter ends with the three of them hoping to score the next goal, though Isagi realizes that the key to the next goal is a fourth player or piece of some sort that can break the cycle.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 273 is set to be released.

