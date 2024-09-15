Blue Lock Chapter 276 Recap & Spoilers

It looks like we may actually be approaching the conclusion to the Neo-Egoist League arc in Blue Lock, as things get set up for one last showdown. Here’s a full recap and breakdown of Blue Lock chapter 276.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 276?

Not too much match progression here, but Blue Lock chapter 276 does set the stage nicely for what’s to come next. Shidou and Rin continue bickering over Charles, the two star coaches are eyeballing each other, and Isagi is as determined as ever to take down Rin.

Shidou and Isagi’s Reflections

Immediately after that crazy goal Rin scored in the previous chapter, the entire field is in shock. Charles is thoroughly impressed with the way Rin was able to receive the pass and score that goal. On the other hand, while Shidou is similarly impressed, he’s also frustrated and asks Charles if he prefers him or Rin.

Before the match restarts, Shidou asks Charles to pass the ball to the person he believes will be able to change the world at the last second.

Isagi is also impressed, though he can’t quite comprehend how Rin was able to make that shot. Rin was running straight at him with no fear, and Isagi wonders if he’s just a supporting character in the story of Rin’s genius awakening.

Loki and Noa Take the Field

On the bench, Loki tells Rin that he’s much more attractive as a striker now, and that he’s a much different person than who he was before. He thanks Rin for giving Charles his own awakening, and decides to step into the match himself.

Seeing this, Noa also steps in. He tells Kunigami and Kurona to sub out, and he brings Igaguri back in. The players are all surprised by the choice to sub in Igaguri, naturally. Before the match restarts, Rin thanks Isagi for being his rival and tells him that it’s his duty to keep trying to kill him, as that will only make him stronger. Isagi tells Rin not to get too cocky, and promises to take the final goal for himself.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 276.

