Blue Lock Chapter 279 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Isagi was treated to a rather rude awakening in chapter 278, and it remains to be seen whether he can pick things up again and shine in the conclusion of this match. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 279 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 279 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 279 will be released on Oct. 12, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series follows a weekly release schedule, and since no break has been announced for this week, this means that we should see chapter 279 drop exactly seven days after 278. As always, though, do keep in mind that the chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so the release timing itself may not be entirely accurate.

I’ve also included a few timezones below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Oct. 12, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Oct. 12, 8 a.m. PT Europe Oct. 12, 5 p.m. CET Australia Oct. 12, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Oct. 12, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 278, the game restarted after Igaguri successfully drew a foul from Rin. Bastard Munchen took possession of the ball and Isagi was ready to strike again, but Noa reveals that his entire goal of coming to the NEL was to shape Kaiser into a rival that could threaten him, and Isagi was just a stepping stone in that journey. This enrages Isagi, who’s even more determined to score this last goal.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 279 is set to be released.

