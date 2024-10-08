Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Eight Bit
Blue Lock Chapter 279 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:46 pm

Isagi was treated to a rather rude awakening in chapter 278, and it remains to be seen whether he can pick things up again and shine in the conclusion of this match. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 279 is set to be released.

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 279 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 279 will be released on Oct. 12, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series follows a weekly release schedule, and since no break has been announced for this week, this means that we should see chapter 279 drop exactly seven days after 278. As always, though, do keep in mind that the chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so the release timing itself may not be entirely accurate.

I’ve also included a few timezones below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will become available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastOct. 12, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastOct. 12, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeOct. 12, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaOct. 12, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanOct. 12, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 278, the game restarted after Igaguri successfully drew a foul from Rin. Bastard Munchen took possession of the ball and Isagi was ready to strike again, but Noa reveals that his entire goal of coming to the NEL was to shape Kaiser into a rival that could threaten him, and Isagi was just a stepping stone in that journey. This enrages Isagi, who’s even more determined to score this last goal.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 279 is set to be released.

Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
