Blue Lock Chapter 289 Recap & Spoilers

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jan 19, 2025 11:40 pm

After a two-parter with chapter 288, Blue Lock is back with chapter 289, and yes, the match between PxG and Bastard Munchen is still ongoing. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 289.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 289?

Blue Lock chapter 289 picks up directly where we left off last time. Ness might’ve been able to close out the match by passing the ball to Isagi, but chooses to feed to Kaiser instead, and ends up getting shut down. The match restarts, but PxG continues to put up one hell of a fight.

Ness Gets Slapped Down

Kaiser tells Ness that he should just quit playing football, and Ness is stunned. He says that his entire purpose of being on Bastard Munchen and playing football is to help Kaiser be the best player he can possibly be. Kaiser is visibly put off by this and asks Ness if he feels anything just by being in the Blue Lock facility.

Kaiser goes on to say that this is a place where every player has their own lives and careers at stake. It’s not a place for losers who just live for someone else. If Ness can’t stand on his own, he’s garbage and he should just disappear. Ness is still confused and asks Kaiser if there’s any reason to play football other than trying to help him become the best. Kaiser has given up at this point and simply says that this is not something he can help Ness understand through conversation.

He walks away from Ness and moves towards Isagi, saying that for the revolution of soccer, there’s no need for someone as thoughtless and conservative as him.

Observing all of this, Isagi realizes that Ness has been left behind, and even the PxG players don’t expect anything from him anymore.

Rin Looks for Another Revolution

While all of this is happening, Rin is thinking about his next move. He needs to come up with a good counterattack against Isagi, and tries to look for some way to achieve a destructive breakthrough. His monologue ends with him saying he’ll destroy the entire world.

The match restarts, and Isagi immediately kicks it over to Kaiser. But as Isagi tries to move into position to receive a pass, Rin intercepts him. This time feels different, though, as Rin has changed his strategy to mark Isagi instead. By doing this, Rin can stick close to Isagi and block Kaiser’s course.

Rin is finally using logic to counter Isagi, and this is bad for Bastard Munchen, as their options for moving forward by using Kaiser and Isagi have been drastically limited.

Sensing that they have the advantage, Zantetsu and Nanase start pressing forward to put pressure on Kaiser. Kiyora and Raichi immediately snap into action to try to support Kaiser, and Kaiser comes to the realization that he has evolved to the point where he’s started to gain even more allies who can help him.

Karasu steps up to try to cut off his support, but Isagi starts sprinting forward, even catching Rin off-guard. Isagi’s meta vision kicks in again as he re-analyzes the situation and looks for the most optimal path to the goal, and Kaiser starts moving as well.

In a surprising turn of events, Kaiser uses his signature Kaiser Impact move, but his goal isn’t to score; instead, he uses the Kaiser Impact to pass the ball to Isagi. Isagi gets ready to receive the ball, but Rin ends up shutting down their relationship completely and intercepts the Kaiser Impact pass.

Kaiser and Isagi are in shock as Rin takes control of the ball. At this very last moment, Rin has managed to undergo yet another transformation.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 289. It’s pretty insane chapter, but thankfully we won’t have to wait too long for chapter 290.

