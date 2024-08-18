Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13. Boruto’s next chapter is right around the corner but leakers have already begun posting spoilers online. Here’s what they claim will go down in the next chapter.

What Happens in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13?

According to leaks, Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 13 will kick off where the last left off with Jura left staring at Boruto’s unconscious body after being struck down by his magic bullet. Jura is disappointed to see Boruto defeated so easily but bids him farewell as he prepares to deal the final blow.

Bug appears from Jura’s claw mark clothing and tells him that Boruto had an accomplice. The pair decide to leave now and take the Soul Thorn to safety so that it doesn’t rot. For this reason, Boruto’s life is spared.

We then see a flashback of Boruto with long hair searching a cafe when a frog tells him that they are surrounded. Koji uses an ability that makes the environment change and reveals to Boruto that they are now in one of Orochimaru’s hideouts, but the entrance has been changed with Genjutsu so they should be safe. He was the one in control of the frog, but it was no ordinary animal, it was a ninja tool.

Boruto and Koji begin conversing about omnipotence. Koji knows that everyone’s memories were altered resulting in Boruto being pushed out of the village. He knew that this was the plan before it happened and as such the memory-altering jutsu did not have any effect on him.

Koji continues to speak justifying his previous actions by explaining that the goal of his creation was to defeat Isshiki so once that was done he would keep quiet and wait for death but he had visions of what was coming. These included all of the events we see in the final part of Boruto and the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

When he was created Koji was given cells from Shibai Otsutsuki which granted him the ability to see the future, called Ten Directions. These cells are also how Code has his Claw Marks, Daemon got Reflection, and Eida achieved the power of the gods. Using this power Koji shared that they’ve already avoided a timeline where the Hokage dies and Isshiki is reborn inside of Kawaki. Given the amount of possibilities, he also shared examples of other timelines where the heroes lose which have since been avoided.

Koji offers to teach Boruto the skills and jutsu that he is to learn in the future now so that he has more time to master them. He also shares that there is a way to rescue Sasuke from becoming a tree, but he must warn Boruto of the worst possible future. In this world, the ten tails breaks free and evolves into 400 Shinju. Jura is the most dangerous of these enemies, and Koji tells Boruto that’s who will kill him. Boruto’s death at the hands of Jura has been seen in multiple futures.

Boruto says he’ll do whatever he needs to stop the divine tree but he won’t kill Kawaki. He plans to win his brother back and restore the Uzumaki family name.

Back to the present where Konohamaru is attending to Sarada’s broken arm. Himawari rushes over and uses her chakra to heal it back. She’s then asked to heal Boruto but Kawaki tells her not to go near him. Instead, Konohamaru puts handcuffs on Boruto.

To there Shinju dimension where Jura revives Hidari using the Soul Thorn and the Claw Mark cube. According to the leaks, the chapter ends with a new Soul Thorn being picked from the tree and placed on the cube.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Official Release

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 is set to release officially via Viz Media on Aug. 20. We suggest checking this out once it is available as often leaks can have translation errors or other incorrect information.

You can read the chapter alongside others for free via Viz Media’s website and the Shonen Jump app when it arrives.

