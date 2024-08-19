Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 Release Date & Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is still in its early stages so now is the time to jump in on the manga. If you’re already up to date and eagerly awaiting more, here’s exactly when Chapter 14 will be available to read.

Recommended Videos

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 Release?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Chapter 14 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is expected to arrive on Sept. 20, 2024, at 9 am PT. Fans will be able to read the next chapter alongside the two most recent on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app for free.

The next chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is expected to continue Boruto’s story after being struck down by Jura in the Leaf Village. As the manga is monthly, fans have a long time to get caught up on everything that has gone down in the series so far.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is a monthly manga released via VJump. This magazine arrives in stores across Japan on the 21st of each month which means fans in the West have a chance to read it digitally on the 20th. We expect things are only going to get more intense as the series continues, so now’s the time to get in on the action.

A month is a long time, so if you’re still looking for a Boruto fix after reading the manga then you can watch the original series via Crunchyroll. While it is currently on hiatus there are still many episodes to binge through that should cover a lot of your free time in the month as we wait for Chapter 14.

If the release date for Chapter 14 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex changes then this article will be updated to ensure it is correct, so feel free to check back closer to its arrival so you can stay in the loop.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy