Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 Release Date & Time

Things in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continue to heat up and the next entry in this story will be Chapter 15. So that you can enjoy the chapter from the moment it lands, here’s the exact release date and time for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 Release?

Fans can read Chapter 15 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex when it is released on Oct. 20, 2024, at 9 am PT. That means fans have exactly one month to wait after getting Chapter 14 to know what comes next.

You’ll be able to read Chapter 15 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex for free on the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump app alongside the two previous releases. However, if you want to get through all of the story so far then you’ll have to purchase a subscription to gain access to the back catalog. The good news is that with a subscription you won’t just have access to Boruto, but also all of the other great Shonen that Viz Media publishes.

Given its serialization in V Jump, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapters are released in Japan on the 21st of each month outside of those when that day is a holiday, and due to timezones, this means fans in the West typically will get their chance to read the next chapter on the 20th. That means there’s no delay between when Japanese and international fans get their chance to read.

If you’re hoping to read the next chapter without being spoiled then we’d suggest avoiding Boruto-related social media pages in the days prior to its release. Typically Boruto chapters begin leaking online around the 16th of each month, so just be cautious of spoilers when engaging with online discourse.

While a month might seem like a long time to wait for more Boruto, there is a silver lining and that is there’s plenty of Boruto content to consume in the meantime. You can binge through the entire Boruto anime so far on Crunchyroll or re-read the manga via Viz media now, so there’s no reason you can’t keep consuming Boruto in the meantime.

If there are any changes to the planned release date for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 then we will make sure that this article is updated to keep you all in the loop, so feel free to check back closer to its release.

