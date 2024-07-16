Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 117 Release Date Confirmed

Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 117 may be one of the most exciting chapters yet, so knowing exactly when it will be available to read is rather important. Let’s find out when the latest chapter will be available, and the best place to read it.

When Does Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 117 Release?

Fans who can’t wait to sink their teeth into Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 117 should keep some time free on August 1, 2024. Since previous chapters have all released near the same time, keep your favorite app on the ready at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

Now, finding out the easiest place to read this upcoming chapter is going to be rather important, especially if you’re trying to keep as up-to-date as possible with this fantastic series. Let’s find out where you can catch the latest, and previous, chapters online.

Where To Read Bungo Stray Dogs Online

While there are plenty of fantastic sites to read manga, I always recommend reading it directly from the source. In this case, Yen Press is going to be the site of your dreams when it comes to keeping up with everything that Bungo Stray Dogs has to offer.

If it’s anything like Chapter 116, you may need to pay around $1.99 to read it, or you can wait for the upcoming Volume 25 to release if you’re hoping to catch all of the most recent chapters. The Yen Press link will take you directly to your favorite site to purchase any of the previous volumes, or the upcoming Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 117. Get ready for something fantastic with this upcoming chapter.

Bungo Stray Dogs is available to read on Yen Press.

