How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered

Find out how old this character is in Bungo Stray Dogs.
The world of Bungo Stray Dogs is filled with eccentric and eclectic characters, but fans just can’t get enough of Osamu Dazai. So, how old is this particular character, and how old were they when they were first introduced to the series?

How Old Is Osamu Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs?

Image By Kadokawa Pictures Inc./Sango Harukawa

There’s really no other character quite like Osamu Dazai, named after the famed Japanese novelist. When he was first introduced to Bungo Stray Dogs in the Port Mafia arc, he was quite young — 14 years old, to be exact. As the manga has continued pushing forward, we’re now treated to a 22-year-old Osamu Dazai. As long as nothing tragic happens to him, we should hopefully get the chance to see him continue to grow and prosper for a while longer.

If you’re hoping to catch this particular cool cat on the big screen, however, knowing where to stream the anime adaptation of Bungo Stray Dogs is rather important, so let’s find out where it is available for easy viewing.

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs Online

If you’re hoping to catch the latest season of Bungo Stray Dogs or looking to dive in for the first time, you’ll be glad to know that it’s available to stream on Crunchyroll. As with many popular anime adaptations, the first season is available to watch at no additional cost, but if you’re hoping to dive deeper into this adventure, you’ll need a Crunchyroll Premium subscription.

Thankfully, there are a variety of unique anime available to watch on the streaming service, so you can catch up on the latest episodes of shows like Chainsaw Man while you wait for the next season of Bungo Stray Dogs to be announced.

Bungo Stray Dogs is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

