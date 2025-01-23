Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Roadmap – Maps, Modes, Zombies Content and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 is looking to be a stacked content update. As anticipation builds, Treyarch has shared the full roadmap and launch trailer for Season 2. Here’s what maps, modes, Zombies updates and more to look forward to.

All New Multiplayer Maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Black Ops 6 Season 2 features a healthy offering of Multiplayer maps to spice up the mode’s pool of levels. Many Call of Duty fans have considered the Black Ops 6 map collection to be the game’s weakest feature. That being said, five new Multiplayer maps seek to fix that in Season 2. Here’s every new map coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer this season:

Bounty (6v6) : Medium-sized map set atop an Avalon skyscraper in a crime boss’ penthouse.

Medium-sized map set atop an Avalon skyscraper in a crime boss’ penthouse. Dealership (6v6) : Medium-sized map housing a luxury car dealership which serves as a front for the black market.

Medium-sized map housing a luxury car dealership which serves as a front for the black market. Lifeline (2v2/6v6) : Small Strike map set on the small Lifeline yacht. This close-quarters map is serving up some serious Hijacked vibes.

Small Strike map set on the small Lifeline yacht. This close-quarters map is serving up some serious Hijacked vibes. Bullet (2v2/6v6) : Small Strike map set aboard a speeding bullet train. This map will release Mid-Season

Small Strike map set aboard a speeding bullet train. This map will release Mid-Season Grind (6v6) : Medium-sized skatepark remastered from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. This map will also release Mid-Season

This collection of maps features a healthy mix of medium-sized maps to help add variety in contrast with the small maps from Black Ops 6 launch. Fans of the chaos afforded from strike maps like Stakeout will likely find Lifeline and Bullet to have similar fast action, which can help with the camo grind.

All New Game Modes in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 2

On top of the new maps coming in Season 2, Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will also receive some new modes, including ones themed around the Valentine’s Day season.

The first brand-new mode is called Overdrive. Overdrive will see players awarded certain amounts of stars for earning Medals, which awarded certain bonuses. However, these bonuses and stars will reset after a certain amount of time, or after your Operator is eliminated. The mode is described as a “charged-up twist on Team Deathmatch”, and sounds somewhat similar to Cranked from previous Call of Duty entries.

The iconic Gun Game mode is also returning in Black Ops 6 Season 2. This free-for-all game mode gives players a new weapon with every kill. Every player in a Gun Game match will progress through the same set of 20 weapons, with a race to be the first to get a kill with each.

Two Valentine’s Day themed Limited Time Modes will come to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 2 after launch. These include the following:

Third Wheel Gunfight : 3v3 Gunfight variant.

3v3 Gunfight variant. Couples Dance Off : Moshpit of 2v2 Face Off modes, including TDM, Domination and Kill Confirmed.

All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards

Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer brings even more content for the most hardcore Call of Duty fans to grind for. This season of Ranked Play features Camos, Calling Cards and more for fans to earn for ranking up. Here’s every Ranked Play reward available in Black Ops 6 Season 2:

Pro Issue Jackal PDW Blueprint at 10 Wins

“100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal at 100 Wins

Silver: “Ranked Season 2 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 2 – Gold” Calling Card Platinum: “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card

Diamond: “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Crimson: “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Iridescent: “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Top 250: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card

Top 250 #1 Overall: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

The unlockable Camos in Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Ranked Play are awarded for starting in, above or reaching a Rank within the season. There are Camos available for Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent, and Top 250.

All New Weapons in Black Ops 6 Season 2, Including These Fan Favorites

Black Ops 6 Season 2 also adds an impressive collection of new weapons, including some that are iconic and beloved among fans of Call of Duty. Here’s every new weapon coming in Black Ops 6 Season 2:

PPSh-41 SMG, available on Battle Pass Page 6, with a Blueprint at Page 14.

Cypher 091 Assault Rifle, available on Battle Pass Page 8, with a Blueprint at Page 11.

Feng 82 LMG, available on Battle Pass Page 3, with a Blueprint at Page 10.

TR2 Marksman Rifle (inspired by the FAL from past Black Ops games), available as an Event Reward.

More weapons are said to come Mid-Season, including a set of new melee weapons. These have previously been rumored to be part of an incoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. Several new weapon attachments are coming in Season 2 as well, including the following:

Crossbow Underbarrel Attachment for Assault Rifles and the SWAT 5.56 & AEK-973 Marksman Rifles.

Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle

Binary Trigger for the Tanto .22

Belt Fed Attachment for LMGs

All New Maps, Enemies, Wonder Weapons, Gobblegums and More

The centerpiece of Black Ops 6 Season 2’s Zombies content is a brand-new map, called The Tomb. The Tomb sees players head to a dig site in Avalon to seek the Sentinel Artifact and open “a door to nowhere”. The map features catacombs, a Dark Aether Nexus and more. Players will have to survive against zombies, Amalgams, and the new Shock Mimic enemy type. This is similar to the Mimic from Black Ops Cold War and MWZ, but features an electrifying attack which clouds Operators vision and radar.

To face off against the hordes, players can grab the Staff of Ice, which returns from Origins in Black Ops II. The War Machine grenade launcher will also be available as a new Support. Players can also use the returning perk Death Perception, and a trio of new Gobblegums with the following abilities:

Dead Drop (Epic) – Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased for five minutes.

Modified Chaos (Legendary) – Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes.

Quacknarok (Whimsical) – Zombies move around in rubber ducky inner tubes. Lasts three minutes.



