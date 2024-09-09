Image Credit: Bethesda
Ultramarines from opening cutscene of Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Video Games

Can You Create A Private Lobby in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

There's good and bad news.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 8, 2024 11:18 pm

Sometimes you don’t want to be joined by random players in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and instead just want to play with friends. That’s where private lobbies come in. Here’s what we know about private servers in Space Marine 2.

Are There Private Lobbies in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 gameplay promotional image from Steam

At the time of release there is no way to create a private lobby in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, however, the feature is set to arrive in the game soon.

On the Year One Battle Plan roadmap shared by Saber Interactive, Private PVE Lobbies were announced as part of the September Season 1 update for Space Marine 2, but right now there is no exact date for when that will happen. We suggest keeping your eyes on the official game forum and social media pages where it will be first announced.

The good news is that Private PVE Lobbies is part of the Free Updates proportion of the Year One Battle Plan, so it won’t be held behind the Season Pass paywall, all players can use the feature. It is important to note that there has been no news regarding private PVP servers, so don’t expect to be able to shoot it out with your friends in Eternal War without joining public servers. 

Private servers are going to be extremely helpful for Space Marine 2 players who don’t want to be matched with random players to fill up their lobbies. As of launch day, your only options are to play solo or in a full party of three players, meaning that if there are only two of you then you’ll be matched with a third, which can be frustrating.

Once we have an exact date for private servers to join Space Marine 2, this article will be updated, so feel free to check back in the future. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC now.

