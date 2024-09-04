How To Play Multiplayer in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

There’s no better way to play Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 than with your friends. Mowing through hordes of enemies with your pals is incredible in this game, and so you can experience that here’s how multiplayer works.

How to Unlock Multiplayer in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

To play multiplayer in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 you must first complete the tutorial portion of the game and gain access to the Ultramarine headquarters. The moment you arrive here multiplayer becomes accessible.

How to Use Multiplayer in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Once you’re on the Battle Barge simply head to the computer either at the Battle Map or the Launch Bay. Both of these consoles will allow you to change game modes from campaign to PVE or PVP.

All Game Modes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

There are three game modes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. These are Operations, Campaign, and Eternal War.

Campaign

Campaign is the main story mode for Space Marine 2. This will tell you the complete story of the game and its heroes, and you should complete this before exploring the other game modes as there are some mild spoilers that can be encountered if you don’t.

Operations

Operations is the PVE mode in Space Marine 2. There are six missions to conquer here with plenty of reasons to do them over and over again. Unlike Campaign, Operations will allow you to change class and completely customize your Space Marine before heading into combat alongside your friends.

Eternal War

If you’re looking to shoot your friends, Eternal War is the mode to try. This is the PVP mode in Space Marine 2, and as you would expect, this is where you’ll find a group of other Space Marines and do battle.

How To Invite Friends in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Inviting your friends to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is extremely easy. Simply open the start menu and navigate to the squad lineup in the top right. By pressing the empty slots you can then choose to invite your friends to play alongside you.

Once in your squad, your friends can be brought with you into new modes as they are changed, making it easy to go from PVE to PVP and back.

