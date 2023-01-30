Poor old Zack Hammond, eh? He takes his crew on what should be a simple rescue and/or repair mission, and after things go from bad to worse, he meets a horrible demise. Even worse, it’s at the hands — or claws — of a Necromorphed crew member. So, given that some things have changed for the Dead Space remake, here is the answer to if you can save Chief Officer Hammond this time.

Nothing You Can Do Will Change That Hammond Is Going to Die in the Dead Space Remake

Sorry, Hammond is going to die. When he expires, you’re behind a transparent but bulletproof door that you can’t shatter, try as you might. He does go out in a vaguely heroic manner, shoving himself and Necromorph Chen into the Valor’s core, which incinerates them both.

His fate in the 2008 original is much nastier — a giant Necromorph brute smacks him around, then uses his corpse to break the window. At that point you have to fight the brute, which at least does give you some vengeance.

But he’s going to die, and like all the characters who meet their end during the course of the Dead Space remake, he’s deady-bones no matter what you do. There’s no hidden ending where you can save him or any of the other crew who die.

So, no, you can’t save Hammond in the Dead Space remake.