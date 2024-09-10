Can You Save the MC in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis? Answered

The fate of the MC was a big plot point and twist in the base game of Persona 3 Reload, so it’s only natural that you might be wondering if you can save the MC in Episode Aigis. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can You Save the MC in Episode Aigis?

The short answer is, no. There is no way to save the P3 Reload MC/protagonist in Episode Aigis. While the entire DLC is centered around the party’s grieving process and desire to move on, and the story does tease that you can go back to the past, you can’t actually change the past to save him.

Towards the end of the DLC, Metis tells the party that they can choose to either live in the present day and escape the Abyss of Time, or go back to the past and stay there permanently, where you could potentially change the past. Yukari and Mitsuru are in favor of saving the MC in the past, while Ken and Akihiko are against it. Meanwhile, Aigis is undecided.

This causes the entire party to split into pairs and fight each other. You’ll play as Aigis and Metis during this gauntlet of fights, but even after you’ve defeated all of them, you’ll still follow the same path of finding out what happened to the MC, followed by choosing to live in the present day. There are no decisions to be made here and no branching paths to explore, even if the story might try to hint towards that. The story is linear, and there’s no alternate ending to unlock.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts about whether you can save the MC in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

