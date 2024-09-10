Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Can You Save the MC in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 12:45 am

The fate of the MC was a big plot point and twist in the base game of Persona 3 Reload, so it’s only natural that you might be wondering if you can save the MC in Episode Aigis. Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Can You Save the MC in Episode Aigis?

The short answer is, no. There is no way to save the P3 Reload MC/protagonist in Episode Aigis. While the entire DLC is centered around the party’s grieving process and desire to move on, and the story does tease that you can go back to the past, you can’t actually change the past to save him.

Towards the end of the DLC, Metis tells the party that they can choose to either live in the present day and escape the Abyss of Time, or go back to the past and stay there permanently, where you could potentially change the past. Yukari and Mitsuru are in favor of saving the MC in the past, while Ken and Akihiko are against it. Meanwhile, Aigis is undecided.

This causes the entire party to split into pairs and fight each other. You’ll play as Aigis and Metis during this gauntlet of fights, but even after you’ve defeated all of them, you’ll still follow the same path of finding out what happened to the MC, followed by choosing to live in the present day. There are no decisions to be made here and no branching paths to explore, even if the story might try to hint towards that. The story is linear, and there’s no alternate ending to unlock.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts about whether you can save the MC in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Persona 3 Reload
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin