Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 Recap & Spoilers

After a relatively slow month or so in the world of Chainsaw Man, it looks like we’ve finally reached yet another turning point. Here’s a full spoiler recap of chapter 167 in Chainsaw Man.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 167?

If you recall, chapter 166 of Chainsaw Man ended with Denji lamenting that his sexual impulses were constantly getting in his way of thinking straight and doing the right thing. Yoru then takes over Asa’s body and tells him that if that’s the case, she’ll castrate him and set things right.

As you might expect, that’s not really how things turned out at all in chapter 167, as the two share a somewhat sweet and intimate moment.

Denji Avoids Getting Maimed

The chapter opens with Yoru taking Denji to a back alley where it’s just the two of them, and she finds a knife on the ground. Denji is hesitant and quickly changes his mind about the castration. The two struggle for a while and he’s able to knock the knife out of her hand.

Before Yoru can say anything else, however, them being in close proximity suddenly triggers her memory of having kissed Denji earlier on in part 2. Nayuta had erased those memories, but Yoru and Denji had shared a kiss when they were at his house for a date. When the memory comes back to her, she kisses Denji again and the two engage in a prolonged kissing session, all while her hand is still in his pants.

The session stops when Denji realizes he’s ejaculated during the kiss, and as the two break apart, Asa also regains control of her body. The chapter essentially ends with Asa coming back to her body and being forced to deal with the aftermath of their kiss.

Why Did Yoru Kiss Denji?

Of course, the main trigger for Yoru kissing Denji was her suddenly recalling their first kiss. It remains to be seen exactly why these lost memories came back to her, but it’s important to remember that Asa’s feelings of affection for Denji are probably affecting Yoru as well.

When those memories came back, Yoru was likely overwhelmed by both the memory and Asa’s feelings, thus pushing her to kiss him.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 167. Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the release of chapter 168.

