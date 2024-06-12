Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 Recap & Spoilers

Chainsaw Man‘s second arc is going through a bit of downtime at the moment as our main characters still seem to be struggling with themselves. Here’s everything that happens in Chainsaw Man chapter 168.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 168?

In terms of story progression, nothing too major happens in chapter 168 of Chainsaw Man. After reeling from the kiss from the previous chapter, Denji and Asa/Yoru are still coming to terms with what just happened. One big thing to note, however, is that Denji has finally been clued into the fact that Asa has an alter-ego of sorts.

A Second Kiss

Immediately after the kiss, Yoru flicks her hand away to get it clean, while saying that it’s gross. She also tells Denji not to misunderstand her, and that she only kissed him because it felt good. The two look at each other for a moment after that, however, and Yoru goes in for another kiss. This time, the kiss actually comes off as a bit more tender than the first one.

After that, Denji asks if she likes him. Yoru denies it, but says that “the other [her]” likes him, and that her feelings flowed over. She doesn’t elaborate, nor does she reveal that she’s the War Devil, leaving Denji even more confused.

Yoru then walks away, saying that she’s hungry too, and that they should grab some food and prepare to fight.

Asa Confronts Yoru

Once Yoru’s finally alone, Asa is able to take control of her body, and she slams her own head into the wall. Asa asks Yoru why she kissed Denji, and Yoru says she was only trying to confirm her suspicions that they had kissed before. Asa punches her face and laments the fact that Denji might think she’s a slut.

On the train to the sushi restaurant, both Denji and Asa are clearly still in shock over what happened, and neither of them say anything. The chapter ends with a shot of the restaurant, which is called Sushishi, and a slogan that says “Death by sushi.”

And that does it for our recap of everything that happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 168.

