Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 Recap & Spoilers

Things are happening at a rapid pace in Chainsaw Man. Everyone’s hearing has been taken away, everyone’s hearing has been given back! What’s next? Here’s a full recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 173.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 173?

In chapter 172 of Chainsaw Man, that chapter ended with Denji eating the Ear devil and essentially taking away everyone’s ears and sense of hearing. That was a legitimately terrifying moment, and chapter 173 gives us a glimpse of various living beings now without ears. This includes humans and animals. This doesn’t last very long, though.

The Loss of Hearing

Immediately after the Ear devil gets eaten, we see humans walking around without their ears. People are dropping their phones because there’s no need for them any longer. At Public Security, an agent is frantically speaking into the phone and informing their allies that the Ear devil has been eaten, but her ally can’t hear her.

When no one is able to confirm that they know the meaning of the word “ear,” Public Security officially declares that the Ear devil has been eaten. To combat this, Public Security gives Team C the go-ahead to commence operation.

Team C and a New Devil

We immediately cut to a panel with three Public Security officers standing in front of a mirror in a bathroom. The three men cut off the tops of their index fingers, then use it to scrawl the word “HIT” on the mirrors, while saying the words “cervical spine,” “neck,” and “vertebrae.” It becomes clear that this is a contract of sorts, and a devil — who’s sitting on a chair atop a human — sighs before punching straight down to hit Chainsaw Man.

This allows Public Security to grab him and force him to regurgitate the Ear devil, restoring the sense of hearing to the world again.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 173.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy