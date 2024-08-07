Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Anime & Manga

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 Recap & Spoilers

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 09:55 pm

Things are happening at a rapid pace in Chainsaw Man. Everyone’s hearing has been taken away, everyone’s hearing has been given back! What’s next? Here’s a full recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 173.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 173?

In chapter 172 of Chainsaw Man, that chapter ended with Denji eating the Ear devil and essentially taking away everyone’s ears and sense of hearing. That was a legitimately terrifying moment, and chapter 173 gives us a glimpse of various living beings now without ears. This includes humans and animals. This doesn’t last very long, though.

The Loss of Hearing

Immediately after the Ear devil gets eaten, we see humans walking around without their ears. People are dropping their phones because there’s no need for them any longer. At Public Security, an agent is frantically speaking into the phone and informing their allies that the Ear devil has been eaten, but her ally can’t hear her.

When no one is able to confirm that they know the meaning of the word “ear,” Public Security officially declares that the Ear devil has been eaten. To combat this, Public Security gives Team C the go-ahead to commence operation.

Team C and a New Devil

We immediately cut to a panel with three Public Security officers standing in front of a mirror in a bathroom. The three men cut off the tops of their index fingers, then use it to scrawl the word “HIT” on the mirrors, while saying the words “cervical spine,” “neck,” and “vertebrae.” It becomes clear that this is a contract of sorts, and a devil — who’s sitting on a chair atop a human — sighs before punching straight down to hit Chainsaw Man.

This allows Public Security to grab him and force him to regurgitate the Ear devil, restoring the sense of hearing to the world again.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 173.

Post Tag:
Chainsaw Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook