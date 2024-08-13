Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 Recap & Spoilers

We’re in a pretty interesting part of the Chainsaw Man story right now, as devils seem to just be getting erased left and right. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 174.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 174?

In chapter 173 of Chainsaw Man, we saw the Ear devil get erased, but Denji was forced to spit it out when Public Safety enacted a contract with the Aging devil to punch it out of him. In this chapter, we learn that the Aging devil is one of the primals, and it’s offering up a very interesting deal to the Japanese cabinet, but it’s a potentially devastating one.

The Aging Devil’s Deal

In chapter 174, we see Fumiko represent Public Safety as she presents a report on the eating of the Ear devil to the Japanese Prime Minister. She states that they currently have a working relationship with the Aging devil, and when asked what she hopes to achieve with this power, she simply answers with, “Human evolution.”

The Aging devil has no attachment to life, and is willing to get eaten by Chainsaw Man as part of a deal. By doing this, aging will no longer exist in their world, which could potentially mean that humankind could evolve to a higher level. Fumiko reiterates that she doesn’t know what will happen when aging is erased. After all, cellphones and radios continued to exist even when ears were erased.

In exchange for being erased, however, the Aging devil requests that 10,000 children of Japanese citizenship, between infancy and nine years old, be killed in front of mirrors.

Closing the Deal

The cabinet is initially shocked by the request, but Fumiko quickly reminds them that they don’t know how long they can keep Chainsaw Man in his current state, and will need an answer soon. Former Minister of Finance agrees to the deal.

He tells the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Miki Takanashi, to handle it. When Takanashi says he can’t do it, the Minister of Economy remarks that he has four children, and Takanashi immediately changes tack and says he’ll handle the matter.

Just as Fumiko makes the call to relay his answer up the chain of command, however, her mouth disappears. The final panel reveals that Chainsaw Man has eaten the Octopus, Mouth, Snow, and Bitterness devils.

And that does it for our Chainsaw Man chapter 174 recap.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy