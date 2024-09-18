Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 Recap & Spoilers

Yoru is finally on even footing with Chainsaw Man in terms of battle prowess, but there’s still a long way to go in this fight. Here’s a full recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 177.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 177?

Yoru and Chainsaw Man continue fighting, but the former clearly has the upper hand thanks to the summoning of the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil. Chainsaw Man is able to recuperate quickly by leaving the fight, but it looks like Yoru might still have something else up her sleeve.

Yoru Has the Advantage

The chapter opens up with Yoru pointing her finger at Chainsaw Man and firing a bullet straight at him. He gets knocked back with a huge blast, and Asa is shocked by how much power she has. Yoru explains that the Tank Devil and Gun Devil were both created out of war, they fought for her as her kin and symbols of her horrors.

Asa says that killing the Black Chainsaw Man will help grant Denji’s wish, but she asks Yoru if she’s really okay with turning her children into weapons. Yoru then turns around and says, “Children are their parents’ property, no?”

When Chainsaw Man returns to the fight, Yoru shouts at him and asks him to fight her. However, he immediately runs off and leaves the area.

A Taste for Blood

Chainsaw Man goes to a blood drive happening on the side of the street and takes all the blood he can get, presumably to recuperate. We also cut to Texas, USA, and we see that about 400,000 members of the National Pistol Association of America lose their index fingers.

The chapter ends with Yoru pointing her finger upwards, mirroring the Statue of Liberty. The Statue cracks, and it seems like we’re about to see Yoru summon another weapon.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 177.

