Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Anime & Manga

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 Recap & Spoilers

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 09:54 pm

Yoru is finally on even footing with Chainsaw Man in terms of battle prowess, but there’s still a long way to go in this fight. Here’s a full recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 177.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 177?

Yoru and Chainsaw Man continue fighting, but the former clearly has the upper hand thanks to the summoning of the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil. Chainsaw Man is able to recuperate quickly by leaving the fight, but it looks like Yoru might still have something else up her sleeve.

Table of contents

Yoru Has the Advantage

The chapter opens up with Yoru pointing her finger at Chainsaw Man and firing a bullet straight at him. He gets knocked back with a huge blast, and Asa is shocked by how much power she has. Yoru explains that the Tank Devil and Gun Devil were both created out of war, they fought for her as her kin and symbols of her horrors.

Asa says that killing the Black Chainsaw Man will help grant Denji’s wish, but she asks Yoru if she’s really okay with turning her children into weapons. Yoru then turns around and says, “Children are their parents’ property, no?”

When Chainsaw Man returns to the fight, Yoru shouts at him and asks him to fight her. However, he immediately runs off and leaves the area.

A Taste for Blood

Chainsaw Man goes to a blood drive happening on the side of the street and takes all the blood he can get, presumably to recuperate. We also cut to Texas, USA, and we see that about 400,000 members of the National Pistol Association of America lose their index fingers.

The chapter ends with Yoru pointing her finger upwards, mirroring the Statue of Liberty. The Statue cracks, and it seems like we’re about to see Yoru summon another weapon.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 177.

Post Tag:
Chainsaw Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook