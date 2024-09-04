Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Manga Plus
Anime & Manga

Yoru’s Relationship With the Gun Devil in Chainsaw Man, Explained

|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:56 pm

The Gun devil was a huge plot point in Chainsaw Man Part 1, and you may have thought it was put to rest after the whole Makima saga, and well, you’d be wrong. Here’s what you need to know about Yoru and the Gun devil in Chainsaw Man.

Table of contents

How Did Yoru Summon the Gun Devil in Chainsaw Man?

yoru summoning the gun devil in chainsaw man

The first important thing we need to establish is that Yoru, AKA the War devil, is the mother of the Gun devil in Chainsaw Man. This was revealed in chapter 176, when she turns the Gun devil into a gauntlet she can fight with.

The rules of Chainsaw Man are generally pretty fast and loose, but one thing’s made certain: Yoru can only turn objects that she owns into weapons. If the thing doesn’t belong to her, she can’t turn it into a weapon. It’s why she wasn’t able to turn Denji into a weapon, as she had mistakenly believed that he was in love with her and therefore belonged to her, but that wasn’t the case at all.

However, since she is the mother of the Gun devil, she can freely turn it into a weapon whenever she wants because it belongs to her.

Who are Yoru’s Other Children?

The Gun devil being Yoru’s child is a very big revelation. It makes sense, though, as items like guns and tanks were created explicitly for the purpose of warfare. And with Yoru being the War devil, it does make sense within the context of the story that these devils would be her children.

At the time of writing, we don’t yet know what other children Yoru has, but it can be inferred that objects created for the sole purpose of war would likely fit in this category, as long as they aren’t hybrids.

How Is the Gun Devil Still Alive?

Finally, the big question. Wasn’t the Gun devil destroyed in Chainsaw Man Part 1 when Denji had to put Aki down? Well, not exactly.

If you recall, Makima told Denji that every country had parts of the Gun devil tucked safely away in their own facilities. This was to prevent any one country from having too much of it, or it could result in a severe imbalance in power. What Aki had was just a percentage of the Gun devil, so it’s safe to say that Yoru simply summoned the rest for her gauntlet.

And that’s everything you need to know about Yoru’s relationship with the Gun devil in Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man
Author
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
