Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:56 pm

Okay so things started getting pretty interesting in Chainsaw Man a few chapters ago, but now things are really starting to get seriously interesting. Here’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 177 is set to come out.

Table of contents

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 Release?

Chainsaw Man chapter 177 will release on Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the series does usually follow a weekly release schedule, it looks like we’ll have a two-week gap in-between the chapters this time around. It’s especially excruciating too, as we’ve just gotten a huge development with Yoru creating two devastating weapons to go up against Denji. But alas, we must wait.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you an idea of when the chapter will become available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date
USA – East CoastSept. 17, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastSept. 17, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeSept. 17, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaSept. 18, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanSept. 18, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 176, Yoru called herself the mother of the Gun and Tank devils, and was able to summon them both from the USSR and the Gulf of Mexico to her. She then creates gauntlets with both of them, replacing her missing arms from when she first struck against Denji. It’s worth noting that in summoning both devils, they also struck Denji in the stomach, and it’s likely that he vomited out the Mouth devil in the process, giving Yoru her mouth back.

And that’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 177 is set to be released.

Chainsaw Man
Author
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
