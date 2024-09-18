Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 Release Date & Time Confirmed

As Denji’s rampage has come to a sudden halt, it looks like Yoru has a lot more tricks hidden up her sleeve as she tries to kill the Black Chainsaw Man once and for all. If you’re wondering when Chainsaw Man chapter 178 is releasing, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 Release?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 is set to be released on Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series follows a weekly release schedule with the occasional break every now and then, but there will be no pauses in-between chapters 177 and 178. This is great news for fans, as we’re currently in the middle of a huge battle between Denji and Yoru, with lots of lore implications for the story and what’s to come.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a sense of when the chapter is dropping in your region:

Timezone Release Date USA – East Coast Sept. 24, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 24, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 24, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 24, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 24, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 177, Yoru has Chainsaw Man on the backfoot as she’s able to deal considerable damage to him with a bullet. Asa asks if she’s really willing to sacrifice her children for her cause, and Yoru responds by saying that children are simply their parents’ property. Chainsaw Man is able to recuperate by getting blood from a blood drive, but the chapter ends with Yoru seemingly summoning another weapon or Devil encased within the Statue of Liberty.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man chapter 178 release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy