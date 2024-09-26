Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Anime & Manga

Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 10:00 pm

It’s really unclear what the state of the world will be like once Yoru’s done with Chainsaw Man, but it’s certainly looking very grim at the moment. Anyway, if you’re wondering when the story will continue, here’s the release date for Chainsaw Man chapter 179.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 Release?

Chainsaw Man chapter 179 is set to be released on Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Lucky for us, it looks like there’s no break in between these chapters either. The series does typically follow a weekly release schedule, and it sounds like we’ll be getting 179 on time.

To give you a better sense of when the chapter will become available in your own region, here are a few different timezones:

TimezoneRelease Date
USA – East CoastOct. 1, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastOct. 1, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeOct. 1, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaOct. 1, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanOct. 1, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 178, Yoru summoned yet another terrifying Devil from within the Statue of Liberty, decimating Chainsaw Man himself and causing mass destruction to Japan. Just as he’s on the brink on death, however, the Aging Devil shows up and offers himself up to Chainsaw Man. However, for every bite of the Aging Devil that he takes, children will die, and that’s where the chapter ends.

And that’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 179 is set to be released.

Post Tag:
Chainsaw Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook