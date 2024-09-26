Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 Release Date & Time Confirmed

It’s really unclear what the state of the world will be like once Yoru’s done with Chainsaw Man, but it’s certainly looking very grim at the moment. Anyway, if you’re wondering when the story will continue, here’s the release date for Chainsaw Man chapter 179.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 179 Release?

Chainsaw Man chapter 179 is set to be released on Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Lucky for us, it looks like there’s no break in between these chapters either. The series does typically follow a weekly release schedule, and it sounds like we’ll be getting 179 on time.

To give you a better sense of when the chapter will become available in your own region, here are a few different timezones:

Timezone Release Date USA – East Coast Oct. 1, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Oct. 1, 8 a.m. PT Europe Oct. 1, 5 p.m. CET Australia Oct. 1, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Oct. 1, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 178, Yoru summoned yet another terrifying Devil from within the Statue of Liberty, decimating Chainsaw Man himself and causing mass destruction to Japan. Just as he’s on the brink on death, however, the Aging Devil shows up and offers himself up to Chainsaw Man. However, for every bite of the Aging Devil that he takes, children will die, and that’s where the chapter ends.

And that’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 179 is set to be released.

