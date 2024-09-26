Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 Recap & Spoilers

Yoru has just displayed a devastating show of power, but she’s not quite done yet. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 178.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 178?

Following the summoning of the Gun and Tank Devils in Chainsaw Man chapter 177, Yoru’s carnage isn’t over yet. She summons yet another Devil from the Statue of Liberty and puts Chainsaw Man on the back foot. However, from the looks of the final panel, there’s even more destruction to come.

The Gun Goddess

As you might’ve guessed, there was indeed another Devil sealed inside the Statue of Liberty. The Statue cracks, revealing some sort of grotesque skeletal Devil holding a large rifle. The Devil takes aim, and at Yoru’s command, it blasts a huge hole through Japan, hitting Chainsaw Man, but also completely destroying his surroundings at the same time.

Asa takes her body back after Yoru fires off the shot, and she’s in shock at what she’s done. While Yoru is completely elated with what she’s done and laughing while looking at the destruction, the expression on Asa’s face is one of horror.

The Aging Devil Steps In

Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man is in literal pieces. His body has been blown up from the blast, though his head is still intact. The Aging Devil shows up and says that he’ll save him, and then offers up his body for Chainsaw Man.

However, the Aging Devil also reminds us that his contract with the Public Safety Bureau dictates that children will die with each bite that Chainsaw Man takes of him. The chapter ends with the Aging Devil asking Chainsaw Man to eat up, but it’s unclear whether he’ll actually go through with it.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 178.

