Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

The special four-part event for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture has released two parts of the four-part series. With the final two parts’ release just around the corner, more information about the series has been revealed.
What is Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture is a four-part theatrical release turned 12-episode series that takes place after the events of Code Geass. The story revolves around two brothers, Ash a skilled pilot, and Roze an intellectual genius, who join the Hokkaido rebel groups to free the country from the Neo-Britannian colonizers. Their task is to save Empress Sakuya from the grasp of Neo Britannia.
What Are The Release Dates For Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?
There are four parts of Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture with each part being released separately throughout the summer. The release dates are the following.
- Part 1: May 10th
- Part 2: June 7th
- Part 3: July 5th
- Part 4: August 2nd
It was also revealed that the series would be released on Disney+ as a 12-episode series under the “Star” brand. The release of the 12 episodes will start on June 21. Each episode will be released every week. The final few episodes that make up part four won’t release before the last part of the series hits the theaters to mitigate spoilers.
Who Is The Cast For Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?
There is a huge cast of characters in Code Geass: Rose of the Recapture that has joined Kohei Amasaki and Makoto Furukawa, the featured leads of the series.
|Character
|Voice Actor
|Roze
|Kehei Amasaki
|Ash
|Makoto Furukawa
|Sakuya
|Reina Ueda
|Charis
|Kana Ichinose
|Noland
|Hiroki Yasumoto
|Catherine
|Nao Toyama
|Nara
|Yumi Uchiyama
|Stanley
|Daisuke Hirakawa
|Walter
|Yasuyuki Kase
|Divock
|Masaaki Mizunaka
|
|Christoph
|Hiroyuki Yoshino
|Heath
|Ryota Osaka
|Arnold
|Soma Saito
|Greed
|Hirofumi Nojima
|Guran
|Yuki Ono
|Kensei Kuroto
|Takaya Kuroda
|Isai Monobe
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Haruka Rutaka
|Miyu Tomita
|Tomo-omi Oda
|Shoya Chiba
|Shota Munemori
|Taito Ban
|
|Yoko Araki
|Riho Sugiyama
|Yuri Sano
|Anzu Haruno
|Sanshiro Tomi
|Hayato Fujii
|Tokio Iwamoto
|Yutaka Aoyama
|Shiro Sazanami
|Kanehira Yamamoto
|Kaoru Shizuka
|Chikahiro Kobyashi
|Natalia Luzembourg
|Yuka Terasaki
|Mei Ema
|Haruka Shiraishi
|Vallen Sterk
|Masashi Nogawa
|Nina Einstein
|Saeko Chiba
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Trailers
A series of trailers have been released since the project’s announcement. The latest trailer for part 3 was released on June 8. These are the trailers for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture in order of release.
