Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:13 am

The special four-part event for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture has released two parts of the four-part series. With the final two parts’ release just around the corner, more information about the series has been revealed.

What is Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture is a four-part theatrical release turned 12-episode series that takes place after the events of Code Geass. The story revolves around two brothers, Ash a skilled pilot, and Roze an intellectual genius, who join the Hokkaido rebel groups to free the country from the Neo-Britannian colonizers. Their task is to save Empress Sakuya from the grasp of Neo Britannia.

What Are The Release Dates For Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?

Roze and Sakuya Code Geass roze of the recapture
Image via Sunrise

There are four parts of Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture with each part being released separately throughout the summer. The release dates are the following.

  • Part 1: May 10th
  • Part 2: June 7th
  • Part 3: July 5th
  • Part 4: August 2nd

It was also revealed that the series would be released on Disney+ as a 12-episode series under the “Star” brand. The release of the 12 episodes will start on June 21. Each episode will be released every week. The final few episodes that make up part four won’t release before the last part of the series hits the theaters to mitigate spoilers.

Who Is The Cast For Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?

There is a huge cast of characters in Code Geass: Rose of the Recapture that has joined Kohei Amasaki and Makoto Furukawa, the featured leads of the series.

CharacterVoice Actor
RozeKehei Amasaki
AshMakoto Furukawa
SakuyaReina Ueda
CharisKana Ichinose
NolandHiroki Yasumoto
CatherineNao Toyama
NaraYumi Uchiyama
StanleyDaisuke Hirakawa
WalterYasuyuki Kase
DivockMasaaki Mizunaka
ChristophHiroyuki Yoshino
HeathRyota Osaka
ArnoldSoma Saito
GreedHirofumi Nojima
GuranYuki Ono
Kensei KurotoTakaya Kuroda
Isai MonobeKatsuyuki Konishi
Haruka RutakaMiyu Tomita
Tomo-omi OdaShoya Chiba
Shota MunemoriTaito Ban
Yoko ArakiRiho Sugiyama
Yuri SanoAnzu Haruno
Sanshiro TomiHayato Fujii
Tokio IwamotoYutaka Aoyama
Shiro SazanamiKanehira Yamamoto
Kaoru ShizukaChikahiro Kobyashi
Natalia LuzembourgYuka Terasaki
Mei EmaHaruka Shiraishi
Vallen SterkMasashi Nogawa
Nina EinsteinSaeko Chiba

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Trailers

A series of trailers have been released since the project’s announcement. The latest trailer for part 3 was released on June 8. These are the trailers for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture in order of release.

For those who want to rewatch the Code Geass series, check out what order to watch Code Geass and all its movies.

