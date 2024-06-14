Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

The special four-part event for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture has released two parts of the four-part series. With the final two parts’ release just around the corner, more information about the series has been revealed.

What is Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture is a four-part theatrical release turned 12-episode series that takes place after the events of Code Geass. The story revolves around two brothers, Ash a skilled pilot, and Roze an intellectual genius, who join the Hokkaido rebel groups to free the country from the Neo-Britannian colonizers. Their task is to save Empress Sakuya from the grasp of Neo Britannia.

There are four parts of Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture with each part being released separately throughout the summer. The release dates are the following.

Part 1: May 10th

Part 2: June 7th

Part 3: July 5th

Part 4: August 2nd

It was also revealed that the series would be released on Disney+ as a 12-episode series under the “Star” brand. The release of the 12 episodes will start on June 21. Each episode will be released every week. The final few episodes that make up part four won’t release before the last part of the series hits the theaters to mitigate spoilers.

Who Is The Cast For Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture?

There is a huge cast of characters in Code Geass: Rose of the Recapture that has joined Kohei Amasaki and Makoto Furukawa, the featured leads of the series.

Character Voice Actor Roze Kehei Amasaki Ash Makoto Furukawa Sakuya Reina Ueda Charis Kana Ichinose Noland Hiroki Yasumoto Catherine Nao Toyama Nara Yumi Uchiyama Stanley Daisuke Hirakawa Walter Yasuyuki Kase Divock Masaaki Mizunaka Christoph Hiroyuki Yoshino Heath Ryota Osaka Arnold Soma Saito Greed Hirofumi Nojima Guran Yuki Ono Kensei Kuroto Takaya Kuroda Isai Monobe Katsuyuki Konishi Haruka Rutaka Miyu Tomita Tomo-omi Oda Shoya Chiba Shota Munemori Taito Ban Yoko Araki Riho Sugiyama Yuri Sano Anzu Haruno Sanshiro Tomi Hayato Fujii Tokio Iwamoto Yutaka Aoyama Shiro Sazanami Kanehira Yamamoto Kaoru Shizuka Chikahiro Kobyashi Natalia Luzembourg Yuka Terasaki Mei Ema Haruka Shiraishi Vallen Sterk Masashi Nogawa Nina Einstein Saeko Chiba

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Trailers

A series of trailers have been released since the project’s announcement. The latest trailer for part 3 was released on June 8. These are the trailers for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture in order of release.

