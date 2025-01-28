Forgot password
best craft tower defense unit tier list
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games

Complete Craft Tower Defense Tier List [Update 2]

Let's rank all Craft Tower Defense units based on their power by category.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 08:52 am

Craft Tower Defense has a very simple stat and upgrade system that makes it easy to calculate DPS and effectiveness of each unit. I’m going to show you the best units for each category as well as decent secondary options. Here’s my Craft Tower Defense tier list.

Table of contents

All Craft Tower Defense Units Ranked

best craft tower defense unit tier list
Image by The Escapist

Instead of the standard S to D-Tier rankings, I opted for rating Craft Tower Defense units based on their categories like the best AOE, Single, Starter, and Farm. I also provided some secondary options for those categories in case you’re missing a specific unit. Lastly, the Replace category isn’t necessarily bad units but there are better options above. I haven’t tested every unit yet but I will in the coming weeks.

Meta Craft Tower Defense Units

Here are the highlights from all categories for the best units:

  • Best Single
    • White Eyed: Has insane single target DPS and some of the greatest numbers in the game for boss-killing, especially when Evolved and boosted.
    • Purple Dragon: This is probably the strongest single-target DPS unit in the game but it’s quite hard to get so I prefer White Eyed.
    • Knight Settler: While not the second-best single target DPS, I’m mentioning Knight Settler here because you can get him for free via Achievements.
  • Best AOE
    • Keeper: You don’t need secret units to get one of the best AOE DPS units in the game. Evolved Keeper melts waves.
    • Squid: Squid is another worthy mention in this category due to the sheer AOE DPS it puts out.
  • Best Starter
    • Diamond Steven & Magma Titan: This fills the same role as the best starters in the game. It’s just that Steven is an AOE and Magma Titan is a single-target DPS so it’s up to your preference.
    • Lottie: A sleeper starter pick that can carry early levels and is one of the best starter units in the game due to low cost and high placement numbers. Plus it’s incredibly easy to get.
  • Best Farm
    • Settler: The best Farm unit in the game.

Best Units for Normal/Hard in Craft Tower Defense

If you don’t have the Meta units from above or are just looking to have some fun and farm modes that don’t require the best units, here are some options:

  • Good Single: Out of all the great alternatives for Single damage I like End Wilter the most due to its power to cost balance.
  • Good AOE: Wondering Settler is both an incredible unit and while it doesn’t compete with some of the Meta options it’s really easy to get.
  • Decent Starter: If you can’t get Lotties or the other Meta starters, the Defender Inferno with proper placement is quite a decent AOE option.

That’s it for my best Craft Tower Defense unit tier list. Check out our Craft Tower Defense codes for free goodies to get you started.

