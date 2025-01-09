Forgot password
Complete Dig It Shovel List & Locations – Roblox

Here are all shovels in Dig It and how to find them.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 09:44 am

There are numerous different shovels around the Dig It open world, and I’ll show you how to find them all. I’ll also list all of their stats, level requirements, costs, and any special effects they may have. Here’s a complete Dig It shovel list with locations.

All Shovels in Dig It Listed

complete shovel dig it list and how to find them
Screenshot by The Escapist

Below you’ll find a list of every shovel you can get in Dig It with stats and a guide on how to get it. I arranged them by level and cost, and you’ll also find special event Shovels at the bottom. Note that besides their original locations, you can also get random shovels (including Event ones) from Benson in Nookville using Robux.

NameLevel RequirementCostStatsLocation
basic shovel in dig it robloxBasic ShovelLevel 1FreeStrength : 10
Stamina Loss : 2%
Loot Luck : -200%
Precision : 0%
Control : 0%
Stability : 0%
Max Weight : 10kg		Starting Shovel
rookie shovel in dig it robloxRookie ShovelLevel 1100 D$Strength : 20
Stamina Loss : 5%
Loot Luck : 5%
Control : 5%
Stability : 5%
Precision : 5%
Max Weight : 30kg		Near Roderick on Nookville’s beach
trusty shovel in dig it robloxTrusty ShovelLevel 3750 D$Strength : 20
Stamina Loss : 5%
Loot Luck : 10%
Precision : 10%
Control : 10%
Stability : 10%
Max Weight : 100kg		Near Roderick on Nookville’s beach
toy shovel in dig it robloxToy ShovelLevel 51500 D$Strength : 30
Stamina Loss : 8%
Loot Luck : 30%
Precision : 8%
Control : 30%
Stability : -10%
Max Weight : 500kg		Near Milton on Nookville’s beach in the Smithy
superior shovel in dig it robloxSuperior ShovelLevel 74000 D$Strength : 35
Stamina Loss : 5%
Loot Luck : 20%
Precision : 20%
Control : 20%
Stability : 17%
Max Weight : 1500kg		Near Milton on Nookville’s beach in the Smithy
Biodegradable ShovelLevel 1FreeStrength : 18
Stamina Loss : 10%
Loot Luck : 15%
Precision : 15%
Control : 17%
Stability : -5%
Max Weight : 2500kg
Effect: 15% chance for a Biodegradable item (Increases Value)		Behind Agent Baldo to the right of Roderick on Nookville’s beach
(It’s 0 D$ but you need to join and like the Dig It Roblox group)
pirate shovel in dig it robloxPirate ShovelLevel 107500 D$Strength : 40
Stamina Loss : 5%
Loot Luck : 25%
Precision : 25%
Control : 25%
Stability : 20%
Max Weight : 1000kg		Next to Arthur the Blacksmith at the Piratesburg lower beach
industrial shovel in dig it robloxIndustrial ShovelLevel 1218750 D$Strength : 40
Stamina Loss : 6%
Loot Luck : 30%
Precision : 45%
Control : 20%
Stability : 45%
Max Weight : 10000kg
(Great for digging your first Mythicals)		Next to Arthur the Blacksmith at the Piratesburg lower beach
fossil shovel in dig it robloxFossil ShovelLevel 1622500 D$Strength : 35
Stamina Loss : 8%
Loot Luck : 25%
Precision : 30%
Control : 35%
Stability : 30%
Max Weight : 2000kg		Next to Arthur the Blacksmith at the Piratesburg lower beach
magnet shovel in dig it robloxMagnet ShovelLevel 2026000 D$Strength : 20
Stamina Loss : 10%
Loot Luck : 30%
Precision : 10%
Control : 10%
Stability : 10%
Max Weight : 100kg
Effect: Only digs loot items like Loot Bags, Magnet Boxes, Vases, etc.)		In front of Mia the Merchant’s wooden house on the Badlands shore.
glass shovel in dig it robloxGlass ShovelLevel 2145000 D$Strength : 35
Stamina Loss : 9%
Loot Luck : 40%
Precision : 25%
Control : 30%
Stability : 35%
Max Weight : 5000kg		In front of Mia the Merchant’s wooden house on the Badlands shore.
seer shovel in dig it robloxSeer ShovelLevel 2537500 D$Strength : 35
Stamina Loss : 7%
Loot Luck : 25%
Control : 35%
Stability : 40%
Precision : 40%
Max Weight : 5000kg
Effect: Can catch Colossal Worm.		Next to the Pyramid entrance in the Badlands.
emperors shovel in dig it robloxEmperor’s ShovelLevel 3388888 D$Strength : 30
Stamina Loss : 5%
Loot Luck : 35%
Control : 35%
Stability : 45%
Precision : 35%
Max Weight : 7500kg
Effect: 25% chance for a Golden item (Increases Value)		Next to Dominus Empyreus on Greek Temple island.
snow shovel in dig it robloxSnow ShovelLevel 2845000 D$Strength : 20
Stamina Loss : 6%
Loot Luck : 15%
Precision : 30%
Control : 30%
Stability : 30%
Max Weight : 3000kg		Found in the wooden house town next to Marie the Elf on Permafrost.
blowtorch shovel in dig it robloxBlowtorch ShovelLevel 3075000 D$Strength : 28
Stamina Loss : 10%
Loot Luck : 30%
Precision : 25%
Control : 35%
Stability : 25%
Max Weight : 5000kg		Found in the wooden house town next to Marie the Elf on Permafrost.
frosted shovel in dig it robloxFrosted ShovelLevel 3075000 D$Strength : 28
Stamina Loss : 10%
Loot Luck : 30%
Control : 20%
Stability : 35%
Precision : 35%
Max Weight : 5000kg		Found in the Ice Castle on the left side of Permafrost island next to The Ice Lord.
lunar shovel in dig it robloxLunar ShovelLevel 3067500 D$Strength : 40
Stamina Loss : 11%
Loot Luck : 30%
Control : 40%
Stability : 40%
Precision : 40%
Max Weight : 10000kg
Effect: You can dig nighttime items during the day.		Found on the Lunar Cloud flying island during the Lunar Cloud event.
ioniser shovel in dig it robloxIoniser ShovelLevel 45185000 D$Strength : 50
Stamina Loss : 7%
Loot Luck : 40%
Precision : 45%
Control : 55%
Stability : 50%
Max Weight : 20000kg
Effect: 30% chance for a random modifier on an item.		Go to the UFO and look under it during the Ionizer Shovel event.
meteor shovel in dig it robloxMeteor ShovelLevel 55225000 D$Strenght: 75
Stamina loss: 12%
Loot luck: 40%
Precision: 50%
Control: 60%
Stability: 55%
Max weight: 50000kg
Effect: 75% chance for a Hot item and 25% chance for a Magma item.		Go to the Meteor crash site during the Meteor event. Destroy the meteor and the Meteor Shovel will drop from it.
Festive ShovelLevel 1FreeStrength : 17
Stamina Loss : 9%
Loot Luck : 25%
Precision : 30%
Control : 30%
Stability : 30%
Max Weight : 10000kg
Effect: You can dig festive mutation items any time of year with a 30% chance.		Only obtainable during the Festive event that ended January 2, 2025 from a Gift of Labor.

And those are all shovels in Dig It and their locations. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Dig It Roblox guides.

