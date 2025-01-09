Complete Dig It Shovel List & Locations – Roblox

There are numerous different shovels around the Dig It open world, and I’ll show you how to find them all. I’ll also list all of their stats, level requirements, costs, and any special effects they may have. Here’s a complete Dig It shovel list with locations.

All Shovels in Dig It Listed

Below you’ll find a list of every shovel you can get in Dig It with stats and a guide on how to get it. I arranged them by level and cost, and you’ll also find special event Shovels at the bottom. Note that besides their original locations, you can also get random shovels (including Event ones) from Benson in Nookville using Robux.

Name Level Requirement Cost Stats Location Basic Shovel Level 1 Free Strength : 10

Stamina Loss : 2%

Loot Luck : -200%

Precision : 0%

Control : 0%

Stability : 0%

Max Weight : 10kg Starting Shovel Rookie Shovel Level 1 100 D$ Strength : 20

Stamina Loss : 5%

Loot Luck : 5%

Control : 5%

Stability : 5%

Precision : 5%

Max Weight : 30kg Near Roderick on Nookville’s beach Trusty Shovel Level 3 750 D$ Strength : 20

Stamina Loss : 5%

Loot Luck : 10%

Precision : 10%

Control : 10%

Stability : 10%

Max Weight : 100kg Near Roderick on Nookville’s beach Toy Shovel Level 5 1500 D$ Strength : 30

Stamina Loss : 8%

Loot Luck : 30%

Precision : 8%

Control : 30%

Stability : -10%

Max Weight : 500kg Near Milton on Nookville’s beach in the Smithy Superior Shovel Level 7 4000 D$ Strength : 35

Stamina Loss : 5%

Loot Luck : 20%

Precision : 20%

Control : 20%

Stability : 17%

Max Weight : 1500kg Near Milton on Nookville’s beach in the Smithy Biodegradable Shovel Level 1 Free Strength : 18

Stamina Loss : 10%

Loot Luck : 15%

Precision : 15%

Control : 17%

Stability : -5%

Max Weight : 2500kg

Effect: 15% chance for a Biodegradable item (Increases Value) Behind Agent Baldo to the right of Roderick on Nookville’s beach

(It’s 0 D$ but you need to join and like the Dig It Roblox group) Pirate Shovel Level 10 7500 D$ Strength : 40

Stamina Loss : 5%

Loot Luck : 25%

Precision : 25%

Control : 25%

Stability : 20%

Max Weight : 1000kg Next to Arthur the Blacksmith at the Piratesburg lower beach Industrial Shovel Level 12 18750 D$ Strength : 40

Stamina Loss : 6%

Loot Luck : 30%

Precision : 45%

Control : 20%

Stability : 45%

Max Weight : 10000kg

(Great for digging your first Mythicals) Next to Arthur the Blacksmith at the Piratesburg lower beach Fossil Shovel Level 16 22500 D$ Strength : 35

Stamina Loss : 8%

Loot Luck : 25%

Precision : 30%

Control : 35%

Stability : 30%

Max Weight : 2000kg Next to Arthur the Blacksmith at the Piratesburg lower beach Magnet Shovel Level 20 26000 D$ Strength : 20

Stamina Loss : 10%

Loot Luck : 30%

Precision : 10%

Control : 10%

Stability : 10%

Max Weight : 100kg

Effect: Only digs loot items like Loot Bags, Magnet Boxes, Vases, etc.) In front of Mia the Merchant’s wooden house on the Badlands shore. Glass Shovel Level 21 45000 D$ Strength : 35

Stamina Loss : 9%

Loot Luck : 40%

Precision : 25%

Control : 30%

Stability : 35%

Max Weight : 5000kg In front of Mia the Merchant’s wooden house on the Badlands shore. Seer Shovel Level 25 37500 D$ Strength : 35

Stamina Loss : 7%

Loot Luck : 25%

Control : 35%

Stability : 40%

Precision : 40%

Max Weight : 5000kg

Effect: Can catch Colossal Worm. Next to the Pyramid entrance in the Badlands. Emperor’s Shovel Level 33 88888 D$ Strength : 30

Stamina Loss : 5%

Loot Luck : 35%

Control : 35%

Stability : 45%

Precision : 35%

Max Weight : 7500kg

Effect: 25% chance for a Golden item (Increases Value) Next to Dominus Empyreus on Greek Temple island. Snow Shovel Level 28 45000 D$ Strength : 20

Stamina Loss : 6%

Loot Luck : 15%

Precision : 30%

Control : 30%

Stability : 30%

Max Weight : 3000kg Found in the wooden house town next to Marie the Elf on Permafrost. Blowtorch Shovel Level 30 75000 D$ Strength : 28

Stamina Loss : 10%

Loot Luck : 30%

Precision : 25%

Control : 35%

Stability : 25%

Max Weight : 5000kg Found in the wooden house town next to Marie the Elf on Permafrost. Frosted Shovel Level 30 75000 D$ Strength : 28

Stamina Loss : 10%

Loot Luck : 30%

Control : 20%

Stability : 35%

Precision : 35%

Max Weight : 5000kg Found in the Ice Castle on the left side of Permafrost island next to The Ice Lord. Lunar Shovel Level 30 67500 D$ Strength : 40

Stamina Loss : 11%

Loot Luck : 30%

Control : 40%

Stability : 40%

Precision : 40%

Max Weight : 10000kg

Effect: You can dig nighttime items during the day. Found on the Lunar Cloud flying island during the Lunar Cloud event. Ioniser Shovel Level 45 185000 D$ Strength : 50

Stamina Loss : 7%

Loot Luck : 40%

Precision : 45%

Control : 55%

Stability : 50%

Max Weight : 20000kg

Effect: 30% chance for a random modifier on an item. Go to the UFO and look under it during the Ionizer Shovel event. Meteor Shovel Level 55 225000 D$ Strenght: 75

Stamina loss: 12%

Loot luck: 40%

Precision: 50%

Control: 60%

Stability: 55%

Max weight: 50000kg

Effect: 75% chance for a Hot item and 25% chance for a Magma item. Go to the Meteor crash site during the Meteor event. Destroy the meteor and the Meteor Shovel will drop from it. Festive Shovel Level 1 Free Strength : 17

Stamina Loss : 9%

Loot Luck : 25%

Precision : 30%

Control : 30%

Stability : 30%

Max Weight : 10000kg

Effect: You can dig festive mutation items any time of year with a 30% chance. Only obtainable during the Festive event that ended January 2, 2025 from a Gift of Labor.

And those are all shovels in Dig It and their locations. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Dig It Roblox guides.

