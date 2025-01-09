Complete SpongeBob Tower Defense Traits Tier List

Traits in SpongeBob TD are the same as in many Roblox TD games so those that buff as many important stats like damage and speed are the best. I’ll outline all traits in the game and their effects as well as rate them from best to worst which you should reroll. Here’s my SpongeBob Tower Defense traits tier list.
I ranked SpongeBob Tower Defense traits from S to D-Tier. You’ll want to keep all S and A-Tier traits on Secrets, Mythics, and Legendaries. B-Tier traits are decent on Legendaries and lower but I would reroll them eventually on Mythics and Secrets. Lastly, I would reroll most C and all D-Tier traits unless you don’t really care about the unit in the long run. Check out the reasons for all rankings in detail below.
S Tier Traits
Name
Ranking Reason
Roll Chance & Effect
Secret Formula
Easily the best trait in the game that essentially doubles the effectiveness of a unit. Never reroll this.
Strike III and Surge III are interchangeable, with one or the other working better on different units. While Secret Formula and Vortex are better, I still wouldn’t reroll these two unless you have a lot of rerolls and are spending it all to get S-Tier traits on Cyber Plankton and your best Mythics.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A great increase to damage.
Surge III
Same reason as Strike III.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A great increase to attack speed.
Wealth
Wealth can be excellent if you know your upgrade breakpoints well. If you’re counting coin income in-game and can get an extra upgrade in before an important wave, this is A-Tier. Otherwise, if you’re not playing around it that much, it’s B-Tier and I would reroll it.
(2.5%): Reduces in-game upgrade costs.
B Tier Traits
Strike II
Similar reasoning to Strike III above. That said, I would reroll this on Cyber Plankton and your best Mythics for a chance to get the III tier or S-Tier traits.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A moderate increase to damage.
Surge II
Same as Strike II.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A moderate increase to attack speed.
Scholar
Scholar is a special case because it can be quite valuable to keep on a lower-level Secret, Mythic, Legendary, or your best Rare starter for a while. Get them to a higher level with food or a few games, and then, once you’re pleased, reroll this for A or S-Tier traits.
(12%): Increases unit’s EXP gain.
C Tier Traits
Pursuit
Range is generally not the best stat to boost with a trait. Pursuit can be decently useful though on certain Mythics and Legendaries to cover a wider area if you’re a beginner. That said, if you have rerolls to spare, I would reroll this.
(6%): Greatly increases range.
Strike I
Decent as you’re starting out and don’t have a lot of rerolls. Reroll this later.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A lesser increase to damage.
Surge I
Same as Strike I.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A lesser increase to attack speed.
D Tier Traits
Reach III
Range is generally the weakest stat to boost when compared to damage and attack speed. I would reroll it for A-Tier and S-Tier stats once you have more rerolls.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A great increase to range.
Reach II
Same as Reach III.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A moderate increase to range.
Reach I
Same as Reach III.
26% to roll, then you get I, II, or III randomly. A lesser increase to range.
Published: Jan 9, 2025 05:50 am