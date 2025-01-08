Ultimate SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit Tier List

Here's what to roll for and what to avoid in SpongeBob Tower Defense.
Published: Jan 8, 2025 06:21 am
With so many banners and units that can be grinded in levels and challenges or bought from the shop, you need to know which ones are worth it. SpongeBob TD has some trap units that need to be avoided and some really powerful must-have ones. Here’s my best SpongeBob Tower Defense unit tier list.
I’ll rate SpongeBob Tower Defense units from S-Tier to F-Tier. The S-Tier and A-Tier are usually Mythics and Legendaries that you want to roll for in Banners. B and C-Tier are units that are outclassed in power but still strong as secondary carries or starters until you get better units. Lastly, D and F-Tier are the worst units in the game that should either be replaced when you get better ones or skipper altogether.
S-Tier SpongeBob TD Units
Name
Rarity
Ranking Explanation
Cyborg Plankton
Secret
With the recent buff, this is the best tower in the game stat-wise if you get lucky with a drop.
Hibernation Sandy
Mythic
Massive range from the start and excellent DPS once you upgrade it that you can’t go wrong with.
Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen
Mythic
Some of the best splash damage you can get among Mythics.
Realistic Fish Head
Mythic
An excellent AOE tower that I would build around for late-game comps.
Squidward (Handsome)
Legendary
The best Legendary in the game due to excellent damage and slow to support other Mythics.
A-Tier SpongeBob TD Units
Name
Rarity
Ranking Explanation
Mermaid Man
Mythic
While it’s good raw damage, it’s a single-target attack tower with no utility so it’s not as good as other S-Tier Mythics.
King Neptune
Mythic
In terms of Mythic power levels, Neptune falls behind some of the Mythics slightly but he’s still a powerful unit. Just not S-Tier powerful.
Man Ray
Mythic
Outclassed by other Mythics due to its low attack speed. I wouldn’t roll for it in a banner but it’s still better than most Legendaries.
Flying Dutchman
Legendary
Just a generally useful A-Tier unit to carry you as a beginner but not as powerful as Mythics.
DoodleBob
Legendary
An excellent Legendary because it has good damage, speed, and range.
B-Tier SpongeBob TD Units
Name
Rarity
Ranking Explanation
Plankton
Legendary
Decent stats and no weaknesses but is outclassed by Mythics and most Legendaries in terms of upgrades.
Dirty Bubble
Epic
The best Epic tower in terms of DPS.
Mr. Krabs
Legendary
That slow attack speed is rough, I wouldn’t go with Mr.Krabs in any comp but if you get him, his damage does ramp up quickly.
Slappy Laszlo
Rare
The best Rare for its utility because it can slow down units and support your other towers.
Atomic Flounder
Epic
Decent attack speed that sets it apart from other Epics but the overall DPS isn’t worth A-Tier.
Abominable Snow Mollusk
Legendary
I wouldn’t grind Challenges for this unit as it’s not the best when compared to other Legendaries. Only grind for it if you’re a completionist and want to collect all units. It still has better stats than most Epics and below, but it’s not worth the grind.
Pearl
Rare
An excellent starter that can compete in the B-Tier.
C-Tier SpongeBob TD Units
Name
Rarity
Ranking Explanation
Larry The Lobster
Epic
The best C-Tier unit. Larry is similar to Plankton in that he’s overall a great unit that gets outclassed with upgrades by others. Still a pretty decent tower for beginners.
Karen
Epic
Tango Karen might be higher than regular Karen but I’m putting Karen above just because I really don’t like the Tango version.
Grandma Square Pants
Rare
The best single-target damage Rare in the game and an excellent starter.
Tango Karen
Legendary
One of the worst Legendaries in the game, and it’s no surprise because you get it for free in the Chumb Bucket map. I wouldn’t use it.
Princess Mindy
Epic
Just a mid-tier unit with nothing special to say about it.
Squilliam Fancyson
Rare
A pretty good starter due to its good opening AOE damage.
Old Man Jenkins
Rare
A decent rare tower as a starter until you get better ones.
D-Tier SpongeBob TD Units
Name
Rarity
Ranking Explanation
Bubble Buddy
Rare
An okay starter with decent damage that you’ll replace once you get better units.
Mrs. Puff
Rare
Nothing special to say here, just replace it once you have better ones.
Lord Royal Highness
Rare
Another tower to replace once you have better ones.
Kevin C. Cucumber
Rare
Worse than other Rares in terms of stats.
Jim
Uncommon
Better than most Uncommons so it’s slightly higher in D-Tier.
Goofy Goober Waiter
Uncommon
Stands out from Uncommons with slightly better stats.
F-Tier SpongeBob TD Units
Name
Rarity
Ranking Explanation
Baby Prunes
Epic
You can get Baby Prunes from the Shop but I wouldn’t recommend it since it’s not the best unit both in terms of stats and utility.
Barnacle Boy
Uncommon
Just a replaceable subpar tower in terms of stats.
Gene Scallop
Uncommon
/
Bubble Bass
Uncommon
/
SpongeBob
Common
There are no sleeper OP commons in this game as they’re all pretty weak so they’re all in F-Tier.
Squidward
Common
/
Sandy
Common
/
Gary
Common
/
Patrick
Common
/
That’s it for my best SpongeBob Tower Defense unit tier list. Don’t forget to grab free goodies for the game with our SpongeBob TD codes.
Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.
