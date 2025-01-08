Ultimate SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit Tier List

With so many banners and units that can be grinded in levels and challenges or bought from the shop, you need to know which ones are worth it. SpongeBob TD has some trap units that need to be avoided and some really powerful must-have ones. Here’s my best SpongeBob Tower Defense unit tier list.

Best SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit Tier List

I’ll rate SpongeBob Tower Defense units from S-Tier to F-Tier. The S-Tier and A-Tier are usually Mythics and Legendaries that you want to roll for in Banners. B and C-Tier are units that are outclassed in power but still strong as secondary carries or starters until you get better units. Lastly, D and F-Tier are the worst units in the game that should either be replaced when you get better ones or skipper altogether.

S-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

Name Rarity Ranking Explanation Cyborg Plankton Secret With the recent buff, this is the best tower in the game stat-wise if you get lucky with a drop. Hibernation Sandy Mythic Massive range from the start and excellent DPS once you upgrade it that you can’t go wrong with. Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen Mythic Some of the best splash damage you can get among Mythics. Realistic Fish Head Mythic An excellent AOE tower that I would build around for late-game comps. Squidward (Handsome) Legendary The best Legendary in the game due to excellent damage and slow to support other Mythics.

A-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

Name Rarity Ranking Explanation Mermaid Man Mythic While it’s good raw damage, it’s a single-target attack tower with no utility so it’s not as good as other S-Tier Mythics. King Neptune Mythic In terms of Mythic power levels, Neptune falls behind some of the Mythics slightly but he’s still a powerful unit. Just not S-Tier powerful. Man Ray Mythic Outclassed by other Mythics due to its low attack speed. I wouldn’t roll for it in a banner but it’s still better than most Legendaries. Flying Dutchman Legendary Just a generally useful A-Tier unit to carry you as a beginner but not as powerful as Mythics. DoodleBob Legendary An excellent Legendary because it has good damage, speed, and range.

B-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

Name Rarity Ranking Explanation Plankton Legendary Decent stats and no weaknesses but is outclassed by Mythics and most Legendaries in terms of upgrades. Dirty Bubble Epic The best Epic tower in terms of DPS. Mr. Krabs Legendary That slow attack speed is rough, I wouldn’t go with Mr.Krabs in any comp but if you get him, his damage does ramp up quickly. Slappy Laszlo Rare The best Rare for its utility because it can slow down units and support your other towers. Atomic Flounder Epic Decent attack speed that sets it apart from other Epics but the overall DPS isn’t worth A-Tier. Abominable Snow Mollusk Legendary I wouldn’t grind Challenges for this unit as it’s not the best when compared to other Legendaries. Only grind for it if you’re a completionist and want to collect all units. It still has better stats than most Epics and below, but it’s not worth the grind. Pearl Rare An excellent starter that can compete in the B-Tier.

C-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

Name Rarity Ranking Explanation Larry The Lobster Epic The best C-Tier unit. Larry is similar to Plankton in that he’s overall a great unit that gets outclassed with upgrades by others. Still a pretty decent tower for beginners. Karen Epic Tango Karen might be higher than regular Karen but I’m putting Karen above just because I really don’t like the Tango version. Grandma Square Pants Rare The best single-target damage Rare in the game and an excellent starter. Tango Karen Legendary One of the worst Legendaries in the game, and it’s no surprise because you get it for free in the Chumb Bucket map. I wouldn’t use it. Princess Mindy Epic Just a mid-tier unit with nothing special to say about it. Squilliam Fancyson Rare A pretty good starter due to its good opening AOE damage. Old Man Jenkins Rare A decent rare tower as a starter until you get better ones.

D-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

Name Rarity Ranking Explanation Bubble Buddy Rare An okay starter with decent damage that you’ll replace once you get better units. Mrs. Puff Rare Nothing special to say here, just replace it once you have better ones. Lord Royal Highness Rare Another tower to replace once you have better ones. Kevin C. Cucumber Rare Worse than other Rares in terms of stats. Jim Uncommon Better than most Uncommons so it’s slightly higher in D-Tier. Goofy Goober Waiter Uncommon Stands out from Uncommons with slightly better stats.

F-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

Name Rarity Ranking Explanation Baby Prunes Epic You can get Baby Prunes from the Shop but I wouldn’t recommend it since it’s not the best unit both in terms of stats and utility. Barnacle Boy Uncommon Just a replaceable subpar tower in terms of stats. Gene Scallop Uncommon / Bubble Bass Uncommon / SpongeBob Common There are no sleeper OP commons in this game as they’re all pretty weak so they’re all in F-Tier. Squidward Common / Sandy Common / Gary Common / Patrick Common /

That’s it for my best SpongeBob Tower Defense unit tier list. Don’t forget to grab free goodies for the game with our SpongeBob TD codes.

