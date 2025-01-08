Forgot password
Image via Krabby Krew
Ultimate SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit Tier List

Here's what to roll for and what to avoid in SpongeBob Tower Defense.
With so many banners and units that can be grinded in levels and challenges or bought from the shop, you need to know which ones are worth it. SpongeBob TD has some trap units that need to be avoided and some really powerful must-have ones. Here’s my best SpongeBob Tower Defense unit tier list.

Table of contents

Best SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit Tier List

spongebob tower defense unit tier list
Image by The Escapist

I’ll rate SpongeBob Tower Defense units from S-Tier to F-Tier. The S-Tier and A-Tier are usually Mythics and Legendaries that you want to roll for in Banners. B and C-Tier are units that are outclassed in power but still strong as secondary carries or starters until you get better units. Lastly, D and F-Tier are the worst units in the game that should either be replaced when you get better ones or skipper altogether.

S-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

NameRarityRanking Explanation
Cyborg PlanktonSecretWith the recent buff, this is the best tower in the game stat-wise if you get lucky with a drop.
Hibernation SandyMythicMassive range from the start and excellent DPS once you upgrade it that you can’t go wrong with.
Smitty WerbenjagermanjensenMythicSome of the best splash damage you can get among Mythics.
Realistic Fish HeadMythicAn excellent AOE tower that I would build around for late-game comps.
Squidward (Handsome)LegendaryThe best Legendary in the game due to excellent damage and slow to support other Mythics.

A-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

NameRarityRanking Explanation
Mermaid ManMythicWhile it’s good raw damage, it’s a single-target attack tower with no utility so it’s not as good as other S-Tier Mythics.
King NeptuneMythicIn terms of Mythic power levels, Neptune falls behind some of the Mythics slightly but he’s still a powerful unit. Just not S-Tier powerful.
Man RayMythicOutclassed by other Mythics due to its low attack speed. I wouldn’t roll for it in a banner but it’s still better than most Legendaries.
Flying DutchmanLegendaryJust a generally useful A-Tier unit to carry you as a beginner but not as powerful as Mythics.
DoodleBobLegendaryAn excellent Legendary because it has good damage, speed, and range.

B-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

NameRarityRanking Explanation
PlanktonLegendaryDecent stats and no weaknesses but is outclassed by Mythics and most Legendaries in terms of upgrades.
Dirty BubbleEpicThe best Epic tower in terms of DPS.
Mr. KrabsLegendaryThat slow attack speed is rough, I wouldn’t go with Mr.Krabs in any comp but if you get him, his damage does ramp up quickly.
Slappy LaszloRareThe best Rare for its utility because it can slow down units and support your other towers.
Atomic FlounderEpicDecent attack speed that sets it apart from other Epics but the overall DPS isn’t worth A-Tier.
Abominable Snow MolluskLegendaryI wouldn’t grind Challenges for this unit as it’s not the best when compared to other Legendaries. Only grind for it if you’re a completionist and want to collect all units. It still has better stats than most Epics and below, but it’s not worth the grind.
PearlRareAn excellent starter that can compete in the B-Tier.
hybernation sandy cyborg plankton best spongebob tower defense unit
Screenshot by The Escapist

C-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

NameRarityRanking Explanation
Larry The LobsterEpicThe best C-Tier unit. Larry is similar to Plankton in that he’s overall a great unit that gets outclassed with upgrades by others. Still a pretty decent tower for beginners.
KarenEpicTango Karen might be higher than regular Karen but I’m putting Karen above just because I really don’t like the Tango version.
Grandma Square PantsRareThe best single-target damage Rare in the game and an excellent starter.
Tango KarenLegendaryOne of the worst Legendaries in the game, and it’s no surprise because you get it for free in the Chumb Bucket map. I wouldn’t use it.
Princess MindyEpicJust a mid-tier unit with nothing special to say about it.
Squilliam FancysonRareA pretty good starter due to its good opening AOE damage.
Old Man JenkinsRareA decent rare tower as a starter until you get better ones.

D-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

NameRarityRanking Explanation
Bubble BuddyRareAn okay starter with decent damage that you’ll replace once you get better units.
Mrs. PuffRareNothing special to say here, just replace it once you have better ones.
Lord Royal HighnessRareAnother tower to replace once you have better ones.
Kevin C. CucumberRareWorse than other Rares in terms of stats.
JimUncommonBetter than most Uncommons so it’s slightly higher in D-Tier.
Goofy Goober WaiterUncommonStands out from Uncommons with slightly better stats.

F-Tier SpongeBob TD Units

NameRarityRanking Explanation
Baby PrunesEpicYou can get Baby Prunes from the Shop but I wouldn’t recommend it since it’s not the best unit both in terms of stats and utility.
Barnacle BoyUncommonJust a replaceable subpar tower in terms of stats.
Gene ScallopUncommon/
Bubble BassUncommon/
SpongeBobCommonThere are no sleeper OP commons in this game as they’re all pretty weak so they’re all in F-Tier.
SquidwardCommon/
SandyCommon/
GaryCommon/
PatrickCommon/

That’s it for my best SpongeBob Tower Defense unit tier list. Don’t forget to grab free goodies for the game with our SpongeBob TD codes.

