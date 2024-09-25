10 Coolest Ways to Kill Zombies in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster isn’t short on zombies. Even when you’ve dispatched the equivalent of the town’s populace, they keep coming. So, what do you do? You make a show of it, of course. Here are the ten coolest ways to kill zombies in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

The Coolest Ways to Kill Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s Zombies

Ready to take down the undead in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster? Frank West has a whole mall full of items at his disposal, so here are the coolest and messiest ways I’ve uncovered for killing zombies.

1. Lawnmower

Remember Peter Jackson’s Dead Alive? the zombie movie had a whole scene where its protagonist mowed over a horde of zombies. No, I’m not making this up; the Lord of the Rings architect made a movie where zombies were fed into a lawnmower. And now, thanks to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you can recreate the experience.

You’ll find a lawnmower sitting by the Food Court doors, and there’s another one in Crislips in the North Plaza. You can take it with you, and when you want to get messy, stand behind it, fire it up, and push it through the hordes of zombies. Is it an efficient zombie-murdering machine that’ll make the whole game a breeze? No. But it’s so wonderfully messy and a bloody joy to use.

2. Queens

A short way into the game, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster reveals that some zombies have queens in them. You can spot these zombies because they’re clawing at the air and have an orange spot on their necks. Kill them and take the queen, which Frank will put in a jar. Grab a bunch of these, and you can dash into a crowd of zombies, smash the jars (killing the queens), and wipe out a horde in a matter of seconds.

3. Real Mega Buster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, like the original, lets you dress up as Mega Man once you’ve unlocked all the pieces. However, the Mega Buster, Mega Man’s weapon, is downright tame, just firing ping-pong balls.

But once you’ve unlocked the Zombie Annihilator achievement, you’ll get the Real Mega Buster, which can annihilate the undead in an instant. It may only have 30 or so shots, but it can take out most bosses in a few shots. And Nemesis costume aside, what’s cooler than saving humanity dressed as the Blue Bomber?

4. Shower Head

Like the lawnmower, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster‘s shower head is not an efficient way of killing zombies. It’s just amazing to watch in action. Pick one of these off the shelves in Crislips, North Plaza, and use it on a zombie. Frank will ram it into the zombie’s head, and blood will spurt out of the shower rose before the zombie expires.

5. Sniper Rifle

Unlike Resident Evil 2 Remake‘s zombies, you can dispatch the dead with a single headshot in this game, which is why the sniper rifle is such a treat. Grab a couple from the gun store in North Plaza (once you’ve defeated the owner), find a vantage point where the dead can’t reach you, and get sniping. It also makes short work of several bosses.

6. Lightsaber/Laser Sword

The game doesn’t call it a lightsaber, but Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster‘s Laser Sword is exactly that. Dead Rising 2 lets you create one by combining gems with a torch, but in this game, you have to work a bit harder. It requires that you survive five days in Infinite Mode with your health ticking down. But if you do, you’ll be able to slice zombies in half with this Laser Sword.

7. Excavator

Essentially a massive, two-handed drill, the Excavator lets you skewer zombies, but it doesn’t stop there. The hapless zombie then spins around before hurtling off the end, a ridiculously cool effect. Dead Rising 2 took things to the next level by letting you keep the zombie on the drill bit, using it as a weapon against other zombies, but it’s still awesome in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. You can find this in Crislips, North Plaza, and there’s also one lying around in the North Plaza itself.

8. Heavy Machine Gun

Toward the end of Day 1, a group of prisoners roll into the Leisure Park, in a 4×4 vehicle with a mounted heavy machine gun. They’re a pain, but you can defeat them easily if you plunder the gun store. The game won’t let you man the mounted machine gun, but you can rip it off, carry it around and blast through groups of zombies with it.

9. Chainsaw

Want to get a little Evil Dead? Grab a chainsaw from Crislips in the North Plaza or McHandy’s Hardware in Al Fresca Plaza. There’s also a small variant you can get after you defeat murderous clown Adam. Not only are they damaging when you swing them, but you can just run around with it on, dealing damage without having to lift a finger.

10. Motorbike

Move over Days Gone, Frank West’s coming through. Jump on this motorbike, found in the Parking Area in the Leisure Park, and you can roar through zombies, grinding them beneath your wheels and, at worst, ramming them out of the way. Even better, if you drive right up to a plaza’s doors, you can take this with you and race around indoors.

And those are the ten coolest ways to kill zombies in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is available now.

