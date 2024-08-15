Crunchyroll Is Having a Massive Sale on Failure Frame Manga

Failure Frame is one of the best series to debut in the Summer 2024 anime season, and if you’ve been hooked, now’s the perfect time to start collecting its manga and light novel counterparts.

Crunchyroll is having a massive sale of Failure Frame books which include both light novels and manga with prices as low as $7.79. Volumes of the light novel have been discounted to just $8.99 from their usual price of $14.99. Similarly, volumes of the manga can be brought for prices between $7.79 and $10.39 which is much cheaper than the usual $12.99 price tag.

Included in this Summer sale are all 10 English light novels for Failure Frame alongside the 7 manga versions. While light novel volume 11 is discounted from $15.99 to $12.79 it is only available for pre-order, similar to the manga’s eight-volume which can be pre-ordered for $10.39.

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything WIth Low-Level Spells is more than halfway through its first anime season. Kicking off in July, Episode 7 is right around the corner, and the series will continue to broadcast through late September if it continues without unexpected delays.

If you aren’t familiar with the series then the anime is a great place to start and should give you an idea of whether the manga or light novel is a fit for you. New episodes of the show will be available to stream each Thursday at 11 am PT, making it the perfect mid-week anime to enjoy.

The Crunchyroll Summer sale will run until late August so if you’re looking to collect Failure Frame then now’s the perfect time to make a move. You can check out this sale alongside a massive collection of other anime items available at a discounted price on the Crunchyroll store now.

