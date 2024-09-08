Dandadan Anime Episode Release Dates & Time

Dandadan is without a doubt the most hyped anime of the Fall 2024 season, and it is set to dominate the final months of 2024. So you don’t miss out on any of the obscure action, here’s the release date and time for Dandadan.

When Does Dandadan Release?

The first episode of Dandadan will premiere on Oct. 3, 2024. Following that, episodes of the series will arrive each week on a Thursday throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

While there has been no official confirmation yet regarding how many episodes of Dandadan will be released, however, early reports suggest it will run for 12 episodes. Should that be the case, here are the dates that you can expect new episodes to arrive.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 3 Episode 2 Oct. 10 Episode 3 Oct. 17 Episode 4 Oct. 24 Episode 5 Oct. 31 Episode 6 Nov. 7 Episode 7 Nov. 14 Episode 8 Nov. 21 Episode 9 Nov. 28 Episode 10 Dec. 5 Episode 11 Dec. 12 Episode 12 Dec. 19

You can relax! If there are any changes to the expected release dates for episodes of Dandadan then this article will be updated to ensure you know exactly when each will land. Delays can be common in anime, so don’t be surprised if an episode or two gets pushed back during the season.

What Time Do New Episodes of Dandadan Release?

Episodes of Dandadan will first air in Japan at 12:26 am on Fridays starting Oct. 4. Right now it isn’t known exactly when episodes of the series will be added to the Netflix library, but we expect it will be shortly after broadcasting in Japan.

Once we have an exact time for the Netflix release of these episodes then this article will be updated.

If you just can’t wait to see Dandadan you may have the chance to catch the first few episodes early. Episodes one to three of the anime are being broadcast in theaters around the world as an early sneak peek before the full series arrives in October. You can check out details regarding the theatrical release here at Escapist Magazine.

Alternatively, you can read through the Dandadan manga on the Viz Media website to find out exactly what is going to go down when the anime makes its highly anticipated debut. For now, Oct. 3 is the day to mark in your calendar.

