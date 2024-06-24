Date A Live Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Date A Live Season 5 Episode 12 release date, then we’re here to help. After all, who doesn’t love a harem anime where the protagonist not only gets lots of people to fall in love with them but also saves the world along the way?

Date A Live Season 5, Episode 12 is dropping on June 26, 2024. That’s not far from now, so if you’ve been itching to see what happens next to our plucky heroes and the strange circumstances in which they constantly find themselves, you don’t have long to wait at all. In terms of time, it’ll release at 7:30 am PT and 10:30 am ET.

Just in case you’ve somehow arrived here not knowing what Date A Live is but are still very interested in the release date and are still reading, then let us explain the basics of the series. Date A Live is set in a world similar to ours, aside from the fact that it suffers from regular spatial quakes that cause huge damage every time they occur. These calamities aren’t caused by anything natural, though, but by spirits that manifest themselves from different dimensions.

These Spirits come from all over the place and bring with them a great threat to mankind. This is where the main character, Shido Itsuka, comes in. As is the way in anime, Shido doesn’t appear to be anything special but does, in fact, have a strange power and one that is very useful given the plot of the show. Shido can seal away the dangerous powers of the Spirits, but only if he can make them fall in love with him. It’s a tale as old as time.

Shido ends up being recruited by a strange agency looking to protect making. As he continues to execute this plan and build up his harem, he gains new insight into Spirits and, thanks to their advice, gets better and better at wooing them on the regular. He also ends up having to juggle an increasingly large group of people who love him, which he finds very annoying, but we’d wager most people watching the show wouldn’t actually complain about. However, the sheer time management involved in something like that makes our heads hurt.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Date A Live Season 5, Episode 12.

Date A Live is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

