Dave the Diver – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Dave the Diver. If you subscribe to The Escapist Patreon or YouTube memberships, you can view next week’s episode, on Chrono Trigger (yes, freakin’ Chrono Trigger), right now!

Zero Punctuation Transcript

As Holmes had his Moriarty, as the Beatles had their Rolling Stones, as Kurt Cobain had his own unperforated face, so too does the triple-A games industry have its dark reflection, the indie games. Ever mirroring its actions, going down when they go up, light when they go grim, the pixel art ever-chonkifying as cutting edge graphics dance ever higher out of their grasp like a toy mouse on a string tormenting a cat. How appropriate that but a week after Final Fantasy went all grim, apocalyptic and sweary on us that the hot new indie title should be a cozy pixel art game where the stakes can’t get any lower because they’re currently ten meters below sea level in the side of a tuna fish. Tuna steaks, you see, that was the pun. Though on reflection it might be odd to describe Dave the Diver as “low stakes” considering that at various points in it you battle giant krakens, blow up enemy submarines and save a hidden civilization of merpeople from ecological disaster, but at the end of all of that you still have to slouch home and work a shift at your artisanal sushi restaurant. Perhaps the true measure of a cozy game is not that it lacks explosions and bloody fish-related violence but that the gritty fish murder passes with no greater emphasis than the straightening of the napkin dispensers.

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee is the Escapist’s longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007. Before that he had a smattering of writing credits on various sites and print magazines, and has almost two decades of experience in game journalism as well as a lifelong interest in video games as an artistic medium, especially narrative-focused. He also has a foot in solo game development - he was a big figure in the indie adventure game scene in the early 2000s - and writes novels. He has six novels published at time of writing with a seventh on the way, all in the genres of comedic sci-fi and urban fantasy. He was born in the UK, emigrated to Australia in 2003, and emigrated again to California in 2016, where he lives with his wife and daughters. His hobbies include walking the dog and emigrating to places.
