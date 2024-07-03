Days With My Stepsister Episode Release Dates & Time

After runs as a successful light novel and manga, Days With My Stepsister is finally getting its own anime. So you don’t miss out on any of this unique story, here is a look at the episode release dates and times for Days With My Stepsister.

When Does Days With My Stepsister Release?

Image via Studio Deen

Days With My Stepsister’s first episode will arrive on July 4, 2024, and new episodes will be released weekly following. The series will run all through the summer anime season.

There are expected to be 12 episodes in the first season of Days With My Stepsister, so expect new content from early July all the way until mid-September. So you don’t miss out, here is a look at the dates for each episode to land.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 4 Episode 2 July 11 Episode 3 July 18 Episode 4 July 25 Episode 5 Aug. 1 Episode 6 Aug. 8 Episode 7 Aug. 15 Episode 8 Aug. 22 Episode 9 Aug. 29 Episode 10 Sept. 5 Episode 11 Sept. 12 Episode 12 Sept. 19

Should any of these episodes be delayed, or the number changes then this article will be updated to remain current. Feel free to check back in the future to ensure you’re in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Days With My Stepsister Release?

Days With My Stepsister will air in Japan on Thursdays at 9 pm JST, so expect to see them arrive on Crunchyroll early on Thursday mornings throughout the season’s run. No exact time has been released by the streamer yet, but typically shows arrive in the hours after they air in Japan.

If you’re looking for new things to watch alongside Days With My Stepsister, you can check out all of the anime coming this summer season right here on The Escapist.

