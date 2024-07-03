Saki Ayase in Days With My Stepsister Anime walking away adjusting hair
Image via Studio Deen
Category:
Anime & Manga

Days With My Stepsister Episode Release Dates & Time

The hit light novel turned anime is here.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 08:02 pm

After runs as a successful light novel and manga, Days With My Stepsister is finally getting its own anime. So you don’t miss out on any of this unique story, here is a look at the episode release dates and times for Days With My Stepsister.

Recommended Videos

When Does Days With My Stepsister Release?

Yuuta Asamura walking away looking back Days With My Stepsister anime
Image via Studio Deen

Days With My Stepsister’s first episode will arrive on July 4, 2024, and new episodes will be released weekly following. The series will run all through the summer anime season.

There are expected to be 12 episodes in the first season of Days With My Stepsister, so expect new content from early July all the way until mid-September. So you don’t miss out, here is a look at the dates for each episode to land.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 4
Episode 2July 11
Episode 3July 18
Episode 4July 25
Episode 5Aug. 1
Episode 6Aug. 8
Episode 7Aug. 15
Episode 8Aug. 22
Episode 9Aug. 29
Episode 10Sept. 5
Episode 11Sept. 12
Episode 12Sept. 19

Should any of these episodes be delayed, or the number changes then this article will be updated to remain current. Feel free to check back in the future to ensure you’re in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Days With My Stepsister Release?

Days With My Stepsister will air in Japan on Thursdays at 9 pm JST, so expect to see them arrive on Crunchyroll early on Thursday mornings throughout the season’s run. No exact time has been released by the streamer yet, but typically shows arrive in the hours after they air in Japan.

If you’re looking for new things to watch alongside Days With My Stepsister, you can check out all of the anime coming this summer season right here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]