Deadpool Has a Violent Surprise for Shonen Jump’s Newest Rom-Com Manga

Secret Steward Volume 1 is finally here after weeks of promotion from Shueisha, but the rom-com series isn’t what a lot of fans were expecting. It’s just Deadpool making his return to manga.

Consider Secret Steward the prologue to Deadpool Samurai’s return, or Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season as it is dubbed at the conclusion of the chapter. Despite some misdirection at the beginning of Secret Steward, at the chapter’s midpoint, Deadpool burst into the story slaying the new MC and revealing the true nature of this release.

No information about Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season was shared in the chapter apart from the announcement of its return so it isn’t clear exactly when to expect more, but we expect it will be very soon. Who knows, it could even continue as Secret Steward.

For those that aren’t yet familiar with Deadpool Samurai, there are 15 chapters so far that were released between 2020 and 2021 with physical versions hitting stores in 2022. Unfortunately for fans who were sold on the idea of Secret Steward, Deadpool Samurai is a very different experience.

2024 has been a big year for Deadpool with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine dominating the box office around the world, so naturally if there was a best time to release more of Deadpool Samurai then it would be now.

We can’t think of a more Deadpool way to make an announcement than what Shueisha has pulled off here with Secret Steward. If you want to check out this first chapter of the “rom-com” series then you’ll find Secret Steward available to read on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app for free. You can also find all 15 Deadpool Samurai chapters so far in these locations, but it will require a subscription to catch up on everything.

