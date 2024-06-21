Delicious in Dungeon had a lengthy two-season, 24-episode run. While Delicious in Dungeon Episode 24 didn’t resolve the conflict that began at the start of the series, it gave a glimpse at what Laios and the rest of the party were planning to do next.

Recommended Videos

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 24 Explained

The season finale of Delicious in Dungeon serves as the second part of a two-part story. The previous episode ended with Laios and his party transforming into different species than they originally were. Laios transformed into a Dwarf, Marcille into a half-foot, Chilchuck into a tall man (human), Senshi into an Elf, and Izutsumi into a dog. It was a perplexing premise for the first half of the final episode, but it still managed to provide an entertaining segment as they learned to use their new bodies.

With Episode 24, Delicious in Dungeon manages to do multiple things at once: it expounds upon the detailed worldbuilding of the series by showing the minute differences between species, helps viewers get an idea of how body transformations could be reversed (in this case, what happened to Laios’ sister Falin comes to mind), and, of course, shows the hilarious and endearing dynamic of this dungeon-crawling party. The title of the episode, “Bacon & Eggs,” is also a reference to the group’s resolve to save Falin by the end of the episode.

Related: All Dungeon Meshi Episodes, Ranked Worst to Best

How Will the Group Save Falin?

Falin’s precarious situation started at the beginning of the series, as she saved her brother Laios and the rest of the party from the Red Dragon but got herself eaten in the process. Following that, the rest of the season followed Laios as he sought to resurrect his sister because death is something impermanent if it’s in the dungeon. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and the appearance of the mad mage, Falin was merged with the Red Dragon and became a monster not in control of herself.

The merging of the dragon and Falin is what leads to the title of the finale. As the group descends deeper into the dungeon via an elevator, the group has time to reflect on how they’ll save Falin. Senshi then comes up with a metaphor for Falin’s situation: he sees her as a plate of Bacon and Eggs. He and Laios believe the bacon (dragon) part can be removed and eaten, leaving only Falin (the eggs) intact and back to normal. The plan seems morbid, but it fits the logic of the show up to this point.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 24 is all about the group realizing that they can work together no matter the circumstance. The episode also gives the party a clear-cut goal for the next season: to track down Chimera Falin and completely get rid of Falin’s dragon half by eating it. While Episode 24 didn’t have a conclusive ending, it did pave the way for a compelling second season.

And that’s Delicious in Dungeon Episode 24 Explained.

Delicious in Dungeon is available to stream on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy