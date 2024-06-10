Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashita Training Arc only has so much manga content to adapt as it inches closer to the end of this current season, creating filler and adding new segments to pad out the arc. So, when can we expect Episode 6 to be released?

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 6 Release?

The sixth episode of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 16th, 2024, at 11:45 AM Eastern time. Ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer, has taken a different approach to his season when compared to previous ones. The past three seasons of Demon Slayer were tightly paced and carefully adapted the manga so that not a single episode was wasted. Before this current season, Demon Slayer only had a single filler episode that was used to expound on Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, before the events of the Mugen Train arc.

The Hashira Training Arc hardly took up any space in the story of the manga, making it a low-key penultimate arc before the chaos of the final volumes of the series. Because of the scarcity of material, these past few episodes have been a mix of filler and canon manga material. While some of the training sequences have provided some insightful character moments, most of it, in the words of our recap of this week’s episode, just felt as if the studio was stalling for time. Hopefully, the final few episodes of the season will end on a high note and get viewers excited for the coming final battle.

Here is a list of when Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 6 airs in various regions:

PDT: Sunday, June 16, 8:45 AM

EDT: Sunday, June 16, 11:45 AM

UTC: Sunday, June 16, 3:45 PM

CEST: Sunday, June 16, 5:45 PM

BST: Sunday, June 16, 4:45 PM

So, the release date for Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 6 is confirmed to be Sunday, June 16, 2024, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

