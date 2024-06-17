Destiny 2 Breachlight God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Breachlight, a fan favorite Sidearm, has returned in Destiny 2. The Final Shape has brought the loyalists a new version that embraces Strand this time. The good news is that a solid perk pool allows this to shine, even in a very competitive Sidearm meta.

How to get the Sightline Survey

To get the Breachlight you need to earn Echo Engrams leveling up with Failsafe via the Breach Executable activity or as random drops from other activities such as Lost Sector Chests, Pathfinder challenges, or location chests. You can then convert this to Reprisal Weapon Engrams at a 1:1 ratio with Failsafe through the Seasonal Engram Decoding option in her menu.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1 : Slice, Compulsive Reloader, Threat Detector, Perpetual Motion, Pugiliist, Demolitionist

: Slice, Compulsive Reloader, Threat Detector, Perpetual Motion, Pugiliist, Demolitionist Perk 2 : Collective Action, Hatchling, Vorpal Weapon, Swashbuckler, Adrenaline Junkie, Desperate Measures

: Collective Action, Hatchling, Vorpal Weapon, Swashbuckler, Adrenaline Junkie, Desperate Measures Origin Trait : Dealing melee damage increases this weapon’s handling and loads a small amount of ammo from reserves.

: Dealing melee damage increases this weapon’s handling and loads a small amount of ammo from reserves. Heavy Burst Frame: Fires a hard-hitting, two-round burst. Slightly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming.

Breachlight PvE God Roll

There are actually quite a few options for this God Roll, depending on what you want to do. Demolitionist with Adrenaline Junkie is a great combination if you plan on needing a lot of grenades and actually using them to take out ads for easy damage buffs. Swashbuckler and Pugilist are really fun options for melee-focused builds, such as the infinite punching that Hunters and Titans can lean into.

Slice and Hatchling is a great way to get Strand into your build without the need to bring it in from abilities, or it can be used to really back up a Strand-focused build if you really want to double down on that damage type. If you are just generally unsure and want an overall damage buff, then swapping in Desperate Measure in the final column will give you that.

Remember, for Sidearms, we don’t really worry about range as the idea is to be close to enemies, and with heavy burst, we really want to control our recoil to try and land all shots as precision shots. Arrowhead Break can actually be a really good option on the barrel, offering improved handling and recoil control, but I also like Chambered Compensator for how it makes the weapon feel.

Breachlight PvP God Roll

For PvP, Threat Detector and Vorpal Weapon are really the way to go. I would suggest dedicating yourself to the Sidearm playstyle and not worrying so much about range here, aiming instead for better stability and handling. Vorpal will grant a whopping 60% damage increase against Guardians using their Super, which is definitely the difference between that Bladedancer Hunter reaching you or getting sent to the respawn screen.

