Destiny 2 Error Code Cacao – explained

The Final Shape is having a rough launch in Destiny 2. With lots of error codes and server issues, players are being pushed from problem to problem on launch day.

Destiny 2 Error Code Cacoa

Unfortunately, this is another issue that you are just going to have to ride out. Bungie’s own support site is very scare with details on this issue, other than that it is a network problem that they are monitoring.

“Bungie is actively tracking this general networking error. Your disconnect was reported the moment it occurred. If you continue to receive this error, please consider following the suggestions in our Network Troubleshooting Guide.”

The good news, at least, is that it’s a self-reporting problem, so no need to get in touch with anyone to alert Bungie that this is happening. The bad news is that you must once again exercise some patience while Bungie gets the servers in order and then more patience while you wait in a queue to get back in with everyone else. Ah, the things we do to fight the Darkness, Guardian.

